2012 Honda CR-V

178,000 KM

$10,888

+ tax & licensing
$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

2012 Honda CR-V

2012 Honda CR-V

EX,AWD,SUNROOF,REAR CAM,BLUETOOTH,HEATED SEATS

2012 Honda CR-V

EX,AWD,SUNROOF,REAR CAM,BLUETOOTH,HEATED SEATS

National Auto Finance & Brokers

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

416-565-8644

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

178,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 178,000 KM

Vehicle Description

safety with 3 years warranty on engine &transmission included,36000km,$600per claim included,car fax clean,no accident,$10888,+hst &licensing,for inquiries & test drive please call 416)565-8644.sun roof,alloy rims,fog lights,back up camera,aux,blue tooth,awd,fog lights,

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Proximity Key
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included

National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

