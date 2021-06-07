2012 Honda CR-V

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $490

Sale $10,900 + taxes & licensing 1 7 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7191725

7191725 VIN: 2HKRM4H78CH103243

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Teal

Interior Colour Grey Leather

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 176,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Anti-Theft System Rearview Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Proximity Key Seating Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Lumbar Support Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Trailer Hitch Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.