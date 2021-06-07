Menu
2012 Honda CR-V

176,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

2012 Honda CR-V

2012 Honda CR-V

EXL,AWD,LEATHER,SUNROOF,BACKUP CAM,HEATED SEATS

2012 Honda CR-V

EXL,AWD,LEATHER,SUNROOF,BACKUP CAM,HEATED SEATS

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

416-565-8644

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $490

Sale

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

176,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7264505
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H78CH103243

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Teal
  • Interior Colour Grey Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 176,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy with confidence, UCDA and OMVIC Member! Car Fax report available

(EXTRA$490 safety PACKAGE with 3 years warranty on engine & transmission,36000km,36MONTHS,$600per claim AVAILABLE),car fax clean(no acccident),gas saver,$10900,+hst & licensing,for inquiries please call 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Proximity Key
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Trailer Hitch
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

416-565-8644

