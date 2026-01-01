$10,999+ taxes & licensing
2012 Honda Odyssey
4DR WGN TOURING W/RES & NAVI
Location
90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
Sold As Is
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 230,800 KM
Vehicle Description
TOURING ! TOP OF LINE! LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF! NAVI! BACKUP CAMERA! DVD PLAYER! DUAL
POWER SLIDING DOORS! POWER LIFT GATE! BLUETOOTH! HEATED POWER SEAT! AND SO MUCH
MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! GOOD BODY AND PAINT! DRIVE SUPER NICE
AND SMOOOTH! LEGENDARY HONDA ODYSSEY, "GOES FOREVER", AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT
$599 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS!
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3
416-356-8118 647-348-5885
WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA
Vehicle Features
416-356-8118