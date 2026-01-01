Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>TOURING ! TOP OF LINE! LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF! NAVI! BACKUP CAMERA! DVD PLAYER! DUAL</p><p>POWER SLIDING DOORS! POWER LIFT GATE! BLUETOOTH! HEATED POWER SEAT! AND SO MUCH</p><p>MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! GOOD BODY AND PAINT! DRIVE SUPER NICE</p><p>AND SMOOOTH! LEGENDARY HONDA ODYSSEY, GOES FOREVER, AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT </p><p>$599 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS!</p><p>WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD</p><p>90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3</p><p>416-356-8118    647-348-5885</p><p>WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM</p><p>WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA</p>

2012 Honda Odyssey

230,800 KM

Details Description Features

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Honda Odyssey

4DR WGN TOURING W/RES & NAVI

Watch This Vehicle
13498126

2012 Honda Odyssey

4DR WGN TOURING W/RES & NAVI

Location

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

  1. 1769041538
  2. 1769041539
  3. 1769041538
  4. 1769041538
  5. 1769041539
  6. 1769041539
  7. 1769041539
  8. 1769041538
  9. 1769041538
  10. 1769041538
  11. 1769041538
  12. 1769041538
  13. 1769041539
  14. 1769041539
  15. 1769041539
  16. 1769041539
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
230,800KM
As Is Condition
VIN 5FNRL5H92CB503100

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 230,800 KM

Vehicle Description

TOURING ! TOP OF LINE! LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF! NAVI! BACKUP CAMERA! DVD PLAYER! DUAL

POWER SLIDING DOORS! POWER LIFT GATE! BLUETOOTH! HEATED POWER SEAT! AND SO MUCH

MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! GOOD BODY AND PAINT! DRIVE SUPER NICE

AND SMOOOTH! LEGENDARY HONDA ODYSSEY, "GOES FOREVER", AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT 

$599 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118    647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Why Buy New Motors

Used 2008 Honda Odyssey 5dr Wgn LX for sale in Toronto, ON
2008 Honda Odyssey 5dr Wgn LX 170,500 KM $6,500 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Nissan Altima 4DR SDN I4 CVT 2.5 S for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Nissan Altima 4DR SDN I4 CVT 2.5 S 115,500 KM $11,999 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Acura CSX 4dr Sdn Auto Tech Pkg for sale in Toronto, ON
2011 Acura CSX 4dr Sdn Auto Tech Pkg 179,700 KM $6,888 + tax & lic

Email Why Buy New Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-356-XXXX

(click to show)

416-356-8118

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

2012 Honda Odyssey