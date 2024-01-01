Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Over 14 Years in business,</p><p>--     Fully certified.</p><p>---    Limited ,,,,,,  AWD,,,,,,,  panamaroof,,,,,,,Leather ,,,,,,Automatic,,,  </p><p> </p><p>--    No Extra Fees, Certify is included in the asking price !!!</p><p>--    Up to 3 Years warranty and Financing  available,</p><p>-     Welcome for test drive today !!!</p><p>--    OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.</p><p> </p><p>---   Please call @ 416 398 5959.</p><p>--     FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND</p><p>--     THIS CAR CAN BE SHOWN TO YOUR TRUSTED MECHANIC.</p><p>---    BEFORE PURCHASE!!!</p><p> </p><p>--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER,</p><p>--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE,</p><p> </p><p>--     OVER 14 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!!</p><p>--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.</p><p>--     Were located at 10 Le-Page court, M3J 1Z9. at Keel and Finch .</p><p> </p><p>--     Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,</p><p>--     FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE -</p><p>--     HAGGLE FREE</p><p>--     NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY</p><p> </p><p> </p><p>Welcoming new customer from all over Ontario, Burlington, Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa, Montreal, Kitchener, Guelph, Waterloo, Hamilton, Mississauga, London, Niagara Falls, Kitchener, Cambridge, Stratford, Cayuga, Barrie, Collingwood, Owen Sound, Listowel, Brampton, Oakville, Markham, North York, Hamilton, Woodstock, Sarnia, Georgetown, Orangeville, Brantford, St Catherines, Newmarket, Peterborough, Kingston, Sudbury, North Bay, Sault Ste Marie, Chatham, Milton, Orangeville, Orillia, Midland, King City, Vaughan, Welland, Grimsby, Oshawa, Whitby, Ajax, Bowmanville, Trenton, Belleville, Cornwall, Nepean, Scarborough, Gatineau and Pickering</p>

2012 Hyundai Tucson

198,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,700

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Hyundai Tucson

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Hyundai Tucson

Limited

Location

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

416-398-5959

  1. 1707495125
  2. 1707495132
  3. 1707495140
  4. 1707495147
  5. 1707495154
  6. 1707495161
  7. 1707495169
  8. 1707495175
  9. 1707495181
  10. 1707495187
  11. 1707495196
  12. 1707495204
  13. 1707495214
  14. 1707495221
  15. 1707495229
  16. 1707495237
  17. 1707495246
  18. 1707495387
  19. 1707495398
  20. 1707495406
  21. 1707495414
  22. 1707495419
  23. 1707495427
  24. 1707495433
  25. 1707495437
  26. 1707495441
  27. 1707495446
  28. 1707495451
  29. 1707495454
  30. 1707495459
  31. 1707495465
  32. 1707495472
  33. 1707495477
  34. 1707495481
  35. 1707495486
  36. 1707495490
  37. 1707495495
  38. 1707495500
  39. 1707495505
  40. 1707495510
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,700

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
198,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8JUCAC5CU350493

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 198,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Over 14 Years in business,

--     Fully certified.

---    Limited ,,,,,,  AWD,,,,,,,  panamaroof,,,,,,,Leather ,,,,,,Automatic,,,  

 

--    No Extra Fees, Certify is included in the asking price !!!

--    Up to 3 Years warranty and Financing  available,

-     Welcome for test drive today !!!

--    OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.

 

---   Please call @ 416 398 5959.

--     FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND

--     THIS CAR CAN BE SHOWN TO YOUR TRUSTED MECHANIC.

---    BEFORE PURCHASE!!!

 

--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER,

--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE,

 

--     OVER 14 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!!

--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.

--     We're located at 10 Le-Page court, M3J 1Z9. at Keel and Finch .

 

--     Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,

--     FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE -

--     HAGGLE FREE

--     NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY

 

 

Welcoming new customer from all over Ontario, Burlington, Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa, Montreal, Kitchener, Guelph, Waterloo, Hamilton, Mississauga, London, Niagara Falls, Kitchener, Cambridge, Stratford, Cayuga, Barrie, Collingwood, Owen Sound, Listowel, Brampton, Oakville, Markham, North York, Hamilton, Woodstock, Sarnia, Georgetown, Orangeville, Brantford, St Catherines, Newmarket, Peterborough, Kingston, Sudbury, North Bay, Sault Ste Marie, Chatham, Milton, Orangeville, Orillia, Midland, King City, Vaughan, Welland, Grimsby, Oshawa, Whitby, Ajax, Bowmanville, Trenton, Belleville, Cornwall, Nepean, Scarborough, Gatineau and Pickering

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Cross Inc.

Used 2007 Land Rover LR3 AWD, Leather Sunroof, Automatic, for sale in Toronto, ON
2007 Land Rover LR3 AWD, Leather Sunroof, Automatic, 311,000 KM $6,900 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Subaru Outback AWD, Auto, Sunroof, 3 Years Warranty available for sale in Toronto, ON
2015 Subaru Outback AWD, Auto, Sunroof, 3 Years Warranty available 273,000 KM $11,900 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Honda Accord EX-L, Leather, rooof, 4 door, Auto, Warranty avai for sale in Toronto, ON
2007 Honda Accord EX-L, Leather, rooof, 4 door, Auto, Warranty avai 232,000 KM $5,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Cross Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Cross Inc.

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

Call Dealer

416-398-XXXX

(click to show)

416-398-5959

Alternate Numbers
416-275-0906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,700

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Cross Inc.

416-398-5959

Contact Seller
2012 Hyundai Tucson