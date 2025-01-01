Menu
2012 HYUNDAI TUCSON GL FWD 

Special Price: $8,495

At Queen Auto Group, all our vehicles are professionally detailed inside and out. Visit us at our Indoor Showroom regardless of the weather. To schedule a test drive, contact us at 416-740-8090. Pick your Car, Pick your Payment, Drive it Home. Queen Auto Group Quality You Can Trust.

We offer quality vehicles at a competitive price.  No hassle. No admin or hidden fees. Just our best price up front! Prices exclude HST & Licensing. Although every reasonable effort is made to ensure the information provided is accurate and up to date, we do not assume any responsibility for errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes on our listings. Prices may change without notice. Please verify all information with one of our sales associates. All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $895. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing not available to commercial, dealer, or export purchasers. 

Trade-In Have a trade-in? We offer top-dollar for your vehicle. Bring it in for a no-obligation appraisal. 

Queen Auto Group One of Torontos most trusted dealerships for quality pre-owned vehicles. Located at 304 Bridgeland Ave, North York, ON M6A 1Z4.

View our inventory: https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/

2012 Hyundai Tucson

127,778 KM

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Hyundai Tucson

FWD 4dr I4 Auto GL

12625728

2012 Hyundai Tucson

FWD 4dr I4 Auto GL

Queen Auto Group

304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4

416-740-8090

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
127,778KM
VIN KM8JT3AC1CU380724

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 127,778 KM

2012 HYUNDAI TUCSON GL FWD 

Special Price: $8,495

At Queen Auto Group, all our vehicles are professionally detailed inside and out. Visit us at our Indoor Showroom regardless of the weather. To schedule a test drive, contact us at 416-740-8090. Pick your Car, Pick your Payment, Drive it Home. Queen Auto Group Quality You Can Trust.

We offer quality vehicles at a competitive price.  No hassle. No admin or hidden fees. Just our best price up front! Prices exclude HST & Licensing. Although every reasonable effort is made to ensure the information provided is accurate and up to date, we do not assume any responsibility for errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes on our listings. Prices may change without notice. Please verify all information with one of our sales associates. All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $895. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing not available to commercial, dealer, or export purchasers. 

Trade-In Have a trade-in? We offer top-dollar for your vehicle. Bring it in for a no-obligation appraisal. 

Queen Auto Group One of Torontos most trusted dealerships for quality pre-owned vehicles. Located at 304 Bridgeland Ave, North York, ON M6A 1Z4.

View our inventory: https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/ 

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS
Digital clock
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Locking glove box
Rear window defroster w/timer
Front seatback pockets
4-spoke tilt steering wheel
Remote hood/fuel door releases
(4) assist grips
Coat hanger
Storage Tray
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer
Carpeted front & rear floor mats
Front & rear door map pockets w/bottle holders
Rear seat bag hook
(6) Luggage net holders
Air conditioning w/air filter
(3) 12V pwr outlets
Needle punch floor covering
Pwr windows -inc: driver auto-down

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Lock-Up Torque Converter
110-amp alternator
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes
Independent multi-link rear suspension w/gas shock absorbers
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension w/gas shock absorbers
2.4L DOHC MPI 16-valve CVVT I4 engine
Pwr motor driven engine RPM sensing rack & pinion steering
Active ECO system
12-volt battery w/battery saver

Safety

Brake Assist
Front/rear crumple zones
Energy-absorbing steering column
Child-safety rear door locks
Hood buckling creases
Shift interlock system
Driver/front passenger side-impact airbags
Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system
Traction control system (TCS) w/electronic stability control (ESC)
3-point rear seatbelts for all positions
Front/rear side curtain airbags w/rollover sensors
Downhill brake control (DBC)
Hillstart assist control (HAC)
Body-side reinforcement
Driver/front passenger airbags -inc: occupant classification system (OCS)
3-point front seatbelts w/adjustable height shoulder belts -inc: pretensioners & load limiters

Exterior

Compact Spare Tire
2-speed variable intermittent windshield wipers
Black door handles
Body-colour bumpers
Rear wiper w/washer
Body-colour rear spoiler
Black/body-colour grille
P225/60R17 LRR tires
Tinted glass w/windshield sunshade band *For windshield and front/rear/quarter/back*
Heated foldable pwr mirrors
EZ lane change assist turn signals

Convenience

(2) cupholders

Media / Nav / Comm

Roof-mounted antenna

Seating

60/40 split folding rear seat -inc: adjustable headrests

Additional Features

coolant temp
driver side ticket holder
speedometer
odometer
cargo area
average speed
fuel level
average fuel consumption
front door courtesy
elapsed time
6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: SHIFTRONIC
centre armrest w/dual cupholders
Trip computer -inc: distance to empty
instant fuel consumption
Lighting -inc: front map lights
4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) -inc: electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
driver lock-out button
160-watt AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: (6) speakers
Artificial leather centre console -inc: storage
Driver/passenger visor vanity mirrors -inc: extension
dome w/auto cut-off
front sunglass holder
iPod/USB/aux input jack
17 x 6.5 steel wheels w/covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Queen Auto Group

Queen Auto Group

304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4
