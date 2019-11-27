Menu
2012 Hyundai Tucson

Automatic, 4 door, 3 Yea warranty available

2012 Hyundai Tucson

Automatic, 4 door, 3 Yea warranty available

Location

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

416-398-5959

$6,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 1KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4375239
  • Stock #: 68-1912-31/22/CO
  • VIN: KM8JT3AC4CU448613
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Over 14 Years in business, Fully CERTIFIED, Automatic, 4 door, all power options,  No Extra Fees, Certify is included in the asking price !!!  Excellent running, 211000 km, up to 3 Years warranty and Financing  available, Welcome for test drive today !!! OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. Please call @ 416 398 5959.

 

FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND THIS CAR CAN BE SHOWN TO YOUR TRUSTED MECHANIC BEFORE PURCHASE!!!

 

ONTARIO REGISTERD DEALER, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, , OVER 12 YEARS IN BUSSINESS.!! OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS. 

 

We're located at 10 Le-Page court, M3J 1Z9. at Keel and Finch , Le-Page is off of Keel south of Finch. Just look for New Walmart turn in to Le-Page we're the first big lot in your left-side. 

 

Interested? We’re here to serve you. To call, email, or see more of our dealership’s vehicles on Kijiji, please see Poster Contact Information on the right upper side of this page.

 

Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily, all kind of 4 door sedan or family mover safe and saves you a lot, try us and get a huge benefit of our guaranteed deal and warranty for reconditioned safe used cars.

 

 FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE - HAGGLE FREE - NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY

  

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Bluetooth Connection

Auto Cross Inc.

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

