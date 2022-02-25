$9,900+ tax & licensing
2012 Hyundai Tucson
FWD,CERTIFIED,AUTO,4CYLINDER,NO ACCIDENT,9900
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
182,000KM
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8449374
- VIN: KM8JT3ACXCU477050
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 182,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SAFETY INCLUDED,AUTOMATIC,NO ACCIDENT,4 CYLINDER,182KM,CAR FAX AVAILABLE,USB,AUX,BLUETOOTH,HEATED SEATS,$9900,+HST & LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
