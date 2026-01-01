$4,999+ taxes & licensing
2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee
4WD 4Dr Laredo
2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee
4WD 4Dr Laredo
Location
Why Buy New Motors
90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
Sold As Is
$4,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 230,000 KM
Vehicle Description
GRAND CHEROKEE LAREDO! AWD! LEATHER SEAT! PANORAMIC SUNROOF! POWER
WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! A/C! ALLOY RIMS! BLUETOOTH! AND
MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH!
NO ANY ENGINE LIGHT ON! AS IS SALE! YOU SAFETY IT YOU SAVE! APPOINTMENT
NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS!
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3
416-356-8118 647-348-5885
WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA
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