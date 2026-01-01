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<p>GRAND CHEROKEE LAREDO! AWD! LEATHER SEAT! PANORAMIC SUNROOF! POWER</p><p>WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! A/C! ALLOY RIMS! BLUETOOTH! AND</p><p>MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH!</p><p>NO ANY ENGINE LIGHT ON! AS IS SALE! YOU SAFETY IT YOU SAVE! APPOINTMENT </p><p>NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS!</p><p>WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD</p><p>90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3</p><p>416-356-8118    647-348-5885</p><p>WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM</p><p>WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA</p>

2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee

230,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4WD 4Dr Laredo

Watch This Vehicle
14145919

2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4WD 4Dr Laredo

Location

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

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Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
230,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1C4RJFAG6CC188433

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 230,000 KM

Vehicle Description

GRAND CHEROKEE LAREDO! AWD! LEATHER SEAT! PANORAMIC SUNROOF! POWER

WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! A/C! ALLOY RIMS! BLUETOOTH! AND

MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH!

NO ANY ENGINE LIGHT ON! AS IS SALE! YOU SAFETY IT YOU SAVE! APPOINTMENT 

NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118    647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
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$4,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee