2012 Jeep Patriot

86,242 KM

$9,000

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Jeep Patriot

NORTH EDITION 4X4

12707013

2012 Jeep Patriot

NORTH EDITION 4X4

Location

AJS Auto Sales

336 Birchmount Rd, Toronto, ON M1N 3K2

416.500.5311

Used
86,242KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4NJRAB8CD670884

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2212
  • Mileage 86,242 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

"

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

336 Birchmount Rd, Toronto, ON M1N 3K2
416.500.5311

2012 Jeep Patriot