2012 Jeep Wrangler

225,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Weston Motors Inc.

416-248-2291

2012 Jeep Wrangler

2012 Jeep Wrangler

6 SPEED*4X4*CRUISE CONTROL*PICS COMING!!!

2012 Jeep Wrangler

6 SPEED*4X4*CRUISE CONTROL*PICS COMING!!!

Weston Motors Inc.

2353 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1Z8

416-248-2291

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

225,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10018560
  Stock #: 244552
  VIN: 1C4AJWAG3CL244552

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Mileage 225,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Finance Options: TD Bank, Scotiabank, Royal Bank of Canada. Proud to be upstanding members of OMVIC, UCDA, BBB, Lubrico Warranty and CarProof. As per OMVIC regulations Vehicle is not drivable, and not certified. Certification is available for $699.00. Make The Right Choice & Buy Certified!! When purchasing Certification, a 6 month Powertrain Lubrico Warranty with $1000 coverage per claim is included!!***TAKE ANY VEHICLE TO YOUR MECHANIC PRIOR TO PURCHASE! THAT IS HOW CONFIDENT WE ARE! ****** IN-HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE! ALWAYS APPROVED! ****** CAR PROOF ON HAND!!!!

6 SPEED*4X4*CRUISE CONTROL*PICS COMING!!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Weston Motors Inc.

Weston Motors Inc.

2353 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1Z8

