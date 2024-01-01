Menu
<p><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Helvetica, sans-serif; color: #333333; font-size: 14px; text-align: justify; background-color: #ffffff;>Finance Options: TD Bank, Scotiabank, Royal Bank of Canada. Proud to be upstanding members of OMVIC, UCDA, BBB, Lubrico Warranty and CarProof. As per OMVIC regulations Vehicle is not drivable, and not certified. Certification is available for $699.00. Make The Right Choice & Buy Certified!! When purchasing Certification, a 6 month Powertrain Lubrico Warranty with $1000 coverage per claim is included!!</span><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #333333; font-family: Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; text-align: justify; background-color: #ffffff;>***TAKE ANY VEHICLE TO YOUR MECHANIC PRIOR TO PURCHASE! THAT IS HOW CONFIDENT WE ARE! ****** IN-HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE! ALWAYS APPROVED! ****** CAR PROOF ON HAND!!!!</strong></p><p><span style=box-sizing: border-box; text-align: justify; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 14px;><strong>-SPORT -4X4 -SAHARA -LEATHER -HEATED SEATS -POWER GROUP -3.6L -PICTURES COMING SOON!!!</strong></span></span></span></p>

2012 Jeep Wrangler

262,000 KM

Details Description Features

Location

Weston Motors Inc.

2353 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1Z8

416-248-2291

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

262,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4BJWEG4CL112866

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 112866
  • Mileage 262,000 KM

Vehicle Description

-SPORT -4X4 -SAHARA -LEATHER -HEATED SEATS -POWER GROUP -3.6L -PICTURES COMING SOON!!!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2353 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1Z8

416-248-2291

