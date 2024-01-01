Menu
Over 14 Years in business,

--- Fully certified

Only 127000 KM ,,,,, 4 door ,,,, Automatic,,,,

----No Extra Fees, Certify is included in the asking price !!!

-- Up to 3 Years warranty and Financing available,

- Welcome for test drive today !!!

-- OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. --- Please call @ 416 398 5959. -- FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND

 

-- THIS CAR CAN BE SHOWN TO YOUR TRUSTED MECHANIC.

--- BEFORE PURCHASE!!! -- ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER,

-- BUY WITH CONFIDENCE,

-- OVER 14 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!! -- OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.

 

-- We're located at 10 Le-Page court, M3J 1Z9. at Keel and Finch .

-- Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,

-- FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE -

-- HAGGLE FREE

-- NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY

2012 Kia Forte

127,000 KM

$6,900

+ tax & licensing
2012 Kia Forte

LX

2012 Kia Forte

LX

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

416-398-5959

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

127,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN knaft4a27c5536781

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 127,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Auto Cross Inc.

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

416-398-5959

416-275-0906
$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Cross Inc.

416-398-5959

2012 Kia Forte