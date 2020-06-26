Menu
$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

K & L Auto Sales

416-913-3469

2012 Kia Forte

LX Plus ~ BLUETOOTH ~ SAFETY INCLUDED

LX Plus ~ BLUETOOTH ~ SAFETY INCLUDED

Location

4699 Keele Street, Unit 19, Toronto, ON M3J 2N8

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 153,500KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5262656
  • Stock #: 06072001
  • VIN: knaft4a21c5633233
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety Standards Certificate included. No extra fees. Warranty & CarProof report available. HST is not included. K & L Auto Sales 4699 Keele st. unit#19 (Steeles & Keele) Toronto M3J 2N8 (416) 913-3469. Serving the TORONTO area, since 2005 K & L Auto Sales, located at 4699 KEELE ST in TORONTO, ON, is your premier retailer of Quality Pre-owned vehicles. We have a huge selection of over 100 pre-owned cars and truck to suit any budget, Our dedicated sales staff are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. Please utilize our various online resources and allow our excellent network of people to put you in your ideal car, truck or SUV today!

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Exterior
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Bluetooth Connection

