2012 Kia Rondo

142,000 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Location

Queen Auto Group

304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4

416-740-8090

Used
142,000KM
VIN KNAHH8A87C7411886

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 411886
  • Mileage 142,000 KM

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Anti-theft engine immobilizer
Rear Window Defroster
Remote Fuel Door Release
Front/rear floor mats
Front armrest w/storage
Illuminated ignition switch
Pollen/dust filter
Centre-stack rear seat ducts
Front/rear door map pocket
Overhead sunglass holder
Extending sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
Front map lamp
Leather-wrapped gear shift knob
Rear coat hook
Cargo net hooks
Front/rear assist grips
(2) front cupholders
Front seat back pockets
Chrome Interior Accents
Eco-Minder
(1) front & (1) cargo area pwr outlets
Metallic painted door handles & centre fascia
Pwr windows w/driver auto down -inc: illuminated controls

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Chrome Exhaust Tip
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Pwr front vented/rear solid disc brakes
2.4L 16-valve I4 engine
4-speed automatic transmission w/OD & Steptronic mode
54 amp/hr battery w/battery saver
Towing/lashing hook

Exterior

Roof Rails
Fog Lamps
Body-coloured bumpers
Front/rear mud guards
Projection headlamps
Heated pwr mirrors
Chrome accented door handles
Chrome accented side moulding
Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/washer
Windshield wiper de-icer

Media / Nav / Comm

(6) SPEAKERS
Bluetooth Connectivity
audio controls
Roof mounted micro antenna

Safety

Electronic Brake Distribution
Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
Side-impact door beams
4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS)
Front seat-mounted side airbags
3-point seatbelts w/front height adjustment
Front anti-whiplash active headrests
Impact-sensing door unlock
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Rear child safety locks
Front & rear crumple zones
Driver/front passenger advanced airbags -inc: passenger occupancy sensor
Electronic stability control w/traction control system
Shift interlock

Additional Features

pretensioners
delay-out centre cabin & cargo lamps
Leather-wrapped steering wheel w/cruise
(2) front & (2) rear bottle holders
Tiger nose radiator grille

