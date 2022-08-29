$8,499+ tax & licensing
2012 Kia Sorento
LX
237,455KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9208603
- Stock #: 196391
- VIN: 5XYKTDA21CG196391
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
Vehicle Description
Price: $8499 AS IS Safety Certified + $699 13% HST
We offer Financing 99% --> APPROVED !!!Bad Credit NO Problem --> APPROVED !!!No Credit NO Problem --> APPROVED !!!Cash Income NO Problem --> APPROVED !!!Students NO Problem --> APPROVED !!!On E/I NO Problem --> APPROVED !!!Fixed Income NO Problem --> APPROVED !!!Bankruptcy NO Problem --> APPROVED !!!New to Canada NO Problem --> APPROVED !!!Owe Money on you old Car NO Problem --> APPROVED !!!
Location: Jane & St Clair W
We buy Trade-Ins for TOP $$$$
Financing Available for this unit
As per OMVIC Vehicle is not drivable, not certified. Certification available for $699. Extensive inspection and servicing included! Ask us about the services included in our Certification package today for more information!
This vehicle is under the ownership of Kings Auto Toronto. and could be retail or wholesale from Kings Auto Toronto.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
