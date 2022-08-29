Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Kia Sorento

237,455 KM

Details Description

$8,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

City South Fine Cars Inc.

416-787-8500

Contact Seller
2012 Kia Sorento

2012 Kia Sorento

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Kia Sorento

LX

Location

City South Fine Cars Inc.

575 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6N 3E4

416-787-8500

  1. 9208603
  2. 9208603
  3. 9208603
  4. 9208603
  5. 9208603
  6. 9208603
  7. 9208603
  8. 9208603
  9. 9208603
Contact Seller

$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

237,455KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9208603
  • Stock #: 196391
  • VIN: 5XYKTDA21CG196391

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 196391
  • Mileage 237,455 KM

Vehicle Description

TXT ME FOR QUICK RESPONSE 416-559- 3308


Price: $8499 AS IS Safety Certified + $699 13% HST 

We offer Financing 99% --> APPROVED !!!Bad Credit NO Problem --> APPROVED !!!No Credit NO Problem --> APPROVED !!!Cash Income NO Problem --> APPROVED !!!Students NO Problem --> APPROVED !!!On E/I NO Problem --> APPROVED !!!Fixed Income NO Problem --> APPROVED !!!Bankruptcy NO Problem --> APPROVED !!!New to Canada NO Problem --> APPROVED !!!Owe Money on you old Car NO Problem --> APPROVED !!!
Location: Jane & St Clair W
We buy Trade-Ins for TOP $$$$
Financing Available for this unit  



As per OMVIC Vehicle is not drivable, not certified. Certification available for $699. Extensive inspection and servicing included! Ask us about the services included in our Certification package today for more information! 
 This vehicle is under the ownership of Kings Auto Toronto. and could be retail or wholesale from Kings Auto Toronto.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From City South Fine Cars Inc.

2010 Acura TL SH-AWD...
 229,841 KM
$10,888 + tax & lic
2011 BMW X5 -> 100% ...
 0 KM
$13,988 + tax & lic
2007 BMW 3 Series ->...
 206,950 KM
$9,799 + tax & lic

Email City South Fine Cars Inc.

City South Fine Cars Inc.

City South Fine Cars Inc.

575 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6N 3E4

Call Dealer

416-787-XXXX

(click to show)

416-787-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory