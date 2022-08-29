Menu
2012 Kia Soul

163,950 KM

Details Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

647-627-5600

2012 Kia Soul

2012 Kia Soul

2U

2012 Kia Soul

2U

Location

Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

485 Rogers Rd, Toronto, ON M6M 5B1

647-627-5600

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

163,950KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9180769
  VIN: KNDJT2A63C7407445

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 163,950 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

