2012 Kia Soul

163,024 KM

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

647-627-5600

2012 Kia Soul

2012 Kia Soul

5dr Wgn Auto 2u

2012 Kia Soul

5dr Wgn Auto 2u

Location

Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

485 Rogers Rd, Toronto, ON M6M 5B1

647-627-5600

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

163,024KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9283147
  • VIN: KNDJT2A68C7418389

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 163,024 KM

Vehicle Description

1 OWNER NO ACCIDENT CLEAN CAR PROOF AUTOMATIC KEYLESS ENTRY POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS POWER MIRRORS POWER TRUNK RELEASE HEATED SEATS CRUISE CONTROL ALLOY WHEEL AIRCONDITONING AUX CD PLAYER AM FM STALLITE RADIO COMES SAFETY CERTIFIED INCLUDED IN THE PRICE. ALL YOU PAY IS PRICE PLUS TAX. LISCENCING AND REGISTRATION ARE EXTRA. YOU CAN CALL US AT 6476275600 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A TEST DRIVE AT 485 ROGERS RD TORONTO.PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.LETSDOTHISAUTOSALES.CA

*** SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!!! *** 

 

Phone Number : 647 627 56 00 

 

All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved!!! 

 

Trade-ins welcome!!! 

 

Open 7 DAYS A WEEK (Monday Friday 10am to 8pm, Saturday 10am to 6pm, Sunday 12pm to 5pm, excluding statutory holidays) 

 

lets do this auto sales inc. 

 

647 627 56 00 

 

www.letsdothisautosales.ca 

 

Address: 

 

485 ROGERS RD YORK ONTARIO

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

485 Rogers Rd, Toronto, ON M6M 5B1

