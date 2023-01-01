$CALL+ tax & licensing
2012 Kia Sportage
2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8
149,250KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10359438
- Stock #: YI20896A
- VIN: KNDPB3A2XC7300294
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Vintage Blue Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8