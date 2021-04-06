Menu
2012 Land Rover Evoque

57,524 KM

Details Description Features

$23,800

+ tax & licensing
Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Pure Premium,AWD,NAVI,CAM,PANO,HEATED SEATS,

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$23,800

+ taxes & licensing

57,524KM
Used
  • VIN: SALVR2BG8CH668306

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fuji White
  • Interior Colour Ebony / Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 57,524 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 RANGE ROVER EVOQUE | PURE PREMIUM | AWD | NAVIGATION | CAMERA | PANORAMIC ROOF | HETAED LEATHER | MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM | PUSH BUTTON | BLUETOOTH | SATELLITE RADIO | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







This 2012 Range Rover Evoque is the perfect blend of style, comfort, and versatility, great for adventurous

individuals and families. It features a powerful 240HP turbocharged inline-4 engine mated to a smooth

Automatic Transmission and world-renowned AWD system. Sleek and sporty White exterior on sporty Black

Leather interior. Premium Package adds a Voice-Command Navigation System, Reverse Camera + Parking

Sensors all provide on-road assistance to keep you safe.







A huge skyview Panoramic Sunroof allow you

to command the road. Meridian Premium Sound System is perfected for music lovers, Heated Seats, Leather,

Rear Air Conditioning, Park Assist, Keyless Start, Keyless Access, Bluetooth/USB connectivity, HomeLink,

and a power tailgate are also included. For families it offers best-in-class safety features like

front, side curtain, rear head/body airbags, traction and stability control, ABS, and a security system.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

