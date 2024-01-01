$13,900+ tax & licensing
2012 Land Rover LR4
HSE|LUX|NAVI|REARCAM|HARMAN-KARDON|7 SEATS
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
$13,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Tan Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 163,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# SALAK2D46CA639207, V8, HSE, LUXURY, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, HARMAN-KARDON LOGIC 7, 19in ALLOY WHEELS, 7-PASSENGERS, AIR SUSPENSION, BLUETOOTH, TRIPLE SUNROOF, FRONT/REAR PARK SENSORS, Brown on Tan Leather, Terrain Response System, Xenon Headlights, Pwr./Heated/Memory Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Dual Climate Ctrl., Harman-Kardon Logic 7 Premium Stereo, CD/DVD Changer, Auto Dim Mirror, Home-Link System, Leather Steering with Audio and Cruise Ctrls, SMART KEY SYSTEM, ABS, DSC (Dynamic Stability Ctrl.), Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!
FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
