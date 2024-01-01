Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>PRICED TO SELL! VIN# SALAK2D46CA639207, V8, HSE, LUXURY, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, HARMAN-KARDON LOGIC 7, 19in ALLOY WHEELS, 7-PASSENGERS, AIR SUSPENSION, BLUETOOTH, TRIPLE SUNROOF, FRONT/REAR PARK SENSORS, Brown on Tan Leather, Terrain Response System, Xenon Headlights, Pwr./Heated/Memory Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Dual Climate Ctrl., Harman-Kardon Logic 7 Premium Stereo, CD/DVD Changer, Auto Dim Mirror, Home-Link System, Leather Steering with Audio and Cruise Ctrls, SMART KEY SYSTEM, ABS, DSC (Dynamic Stability Ctrl.), Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!</p><p> </p><p>FINANCING: 9.99%</p><p>APR (Annual Percentage Rate)</p><p>OAC (On Approved Credit)</p><p> </p><p>Our Price Includes:</p><p> </p><p>1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.</p><p>2.Administration Fee.</p><p>3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).</p><p>4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.</p><p>5.OMVIC Fee.</p><p> </p><p>Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.</p><p> </p><p>Trade-ins are welcome.</p><p> </p><p>Thank you for your interest in our inventory!</p>

2012 Land Rover LR4

163,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Land Rover LR4

HSE|LUX|NAVI|REARCAM|HARMAN-KARDON|7 SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Land Rover LR4

HSE|LUX|NAVI|REARCAM|HARMAN-KARDON|7 SEATS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

  1. 1727626772
  2. 1727626775
  3. 1727626779
  4. 1727626782
  5. 1727626784
  6. 1727626786
  7. 1727626788
  8. 1727626790
  9. 1727626794
  10. 1727626798
  11. 1727626803
  12. 1727626807
  13. 1727626810
  14. 1727626813
  15. 1727626815
  16. 1727626817
  17. 1727626819
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
163,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN SALAK2D46CA639207

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 163,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# SALAK2D46CA639207, V8, HSE, LUXURY, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, HARMAN-KARDON LOGIC 7, 19in ALLOY WHEELS, 7-PASSENGERS, AIR SUSPENSION, BLUETOOTH, TRIPLE SUNROOF, FRONT/REAR PARK SENSORS, Brown on Tan Leather, Terrain Response System, Xenon Headlights, Pwr./Heated/Memory Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Dual Climate Ctrl., Harman-Kardon Logic 7 Premium Stereo, CD/DVD Changer, Auto Dim Mirror, Home-Link System, Leather Steering with Audio and Cruise Ctrls, SMART KEY SYSTEM, ABS, DSC (Dynamic Stability Ctrl.), Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

 

FINANCING: 9.99%

APR (Annual Percentage Rate)

OAC (On Approved Credit)

 

Our Price Includes:

 

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.

2.Administration Fee.

3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).

4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.

5.OMVIC Fee.

 

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

 

Trade-ins are welcome.

 

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Best Buy Auto

Used 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA GLA250|AMG|NAVI|REARCAM|PANOROOF for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA GLA250|AMG|NAVI|REARCAM|PANOROOF 82,000 KM $22,900 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Volvo C30 T5|NAVI|CAR PLAY|ALLOYS|MANUAL for sale in Toronto, ON
2012 Volvo C30 T5|NAVI|CAR PLAY|ALLOYS|MANUAL 165,000 KM $9,900 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Nissan Quest LE|NAVI|DVD|REARCAM|PANOROOF|LEATHER|ALLOYS for sale in Toronto, ON
2014 Nissan Quest LE|NAVI|DVD|REARCAM|PANOROOF|LEATHER|ALLOYS 134,000 KM $16,900 + tax & lic

Email Best Buy Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-260-XXXX

(click to show)

647-260-0371

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

Contact Seller
2012 Land Rover LR4