$12,900+ taxes & licensing
2012 Land Rover LR4
HSE | NAVI | HARMAN KARDON | 19in ALLOYS | 7 SEATS
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
$12,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Navy Blue
- Interior Colour Tan Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 161,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# SALAG2D43CA639229, V8, AWD, HSE, NAVIGATION, 19in ALLOY WHEELS, Harman/Kardon Audio, 7-PASSENGERS, BLUETOOTH, TRIPLE SUNROOF, PARK SENSORS, Navy Blue on Tan Leather, Dual-Zone Auto Climate Ctrl., Heated Windshield, Terrain Response System, Xenon Headlights, Heated Seats, AUX/CD Player/Radio, Pwr. Doors/Windows/Locks/Mirrors, Leather Steering with Audio/Phone/Cruise Ctrls, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Pwr. Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirror, Fog Lights, Traction Control, 4 Wheel ABS, 4 Wheel Disc, DSC (Dynamic Stability Ctrl.), Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, All Service Records, CARFAX Verified, Certified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Welcome!
FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
