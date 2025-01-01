Menu
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# SALAG2D43CA639229, V8, AWD, HSE, NAVIGATION, 19in ALLOY WHEELS, Harman/Kardon Audio, 7-PASSENGERS, BLUETOOTH, TRIPLE SUNROOF, PARK SENSORS, Navy Blue on Tan Leather, Dual-Zone Auto Climate Ctrl., Heated Windshield, Terrain Response System, Xenon Headlights, Heated Seats, AUX/CD Player/Radio, Pwr. Doors/Windows/Locks/Mirrors, Leather Steering with Audio/Phone/Cruise Ctrls, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Pwr. Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirror, Fog Lights, Traction Control, 4 Wheel ABS, 4 Wheel Disc, DSC (Dynamic Stability Ctrl.), Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, All Service Records, CARFAX Verified, Certified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Welcome!

FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

2012 Land Rover LR4

161,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Land Rover LR4

HSE | NAVI | HARMAN KARDON | 19in ALLOYS | 7 SEATS

12974968

2012 Land Rover LR4

HSE | NAVI | HARMAN KARDON | 19in ALLOYS | 7 SEATS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
161,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN SALAG2D43CA639229

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Navy Blue
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 161,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# SALAG2D43CA639229, V8, AWD, HSE, NAVIGATION, 19in ALLOY WHEELS, Harman/Kardon Audio, 7-PASSENGERS, BLUETOOTH, TRIPLE SUNROOF, PARK SENSORS, Navy Blue on Tan Leather, Dual-Zone Auto Climate Ctrl., Heated Windshield, Terrain Response System, Xenon Headlights, Heated Seats, AUX/CD Player/Radio, Pwr. Doors/Windows/Locks/Mirrors, Leather Steering with Audio/Phone/Cruise Ctrls, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Pwr. Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirror, Fog Lights, Traction Control, 4 Wheel ABS, 4 Wheel Disc, DSC (Dynamic Stability Ctrl.), Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, All Service Records, CARFAX Verified, Certified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Welcome!

FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Suspension

Air Suspension

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

647-260-0371

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2012 Land Rover LR4