Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Land Rover LR4

142,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

Contact Seller
2012 Land Rover LR4

2012 Land Rover LR4

HSE|V8|LUX|NAVI|REARCAM|7 SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Land Rover LR4

HSE|V8|LUX|NAVI|REARCAM|7 SEATS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  • Listing ID: 5355965
  • Stock #: 611081
  • VIN: SALAK2D42CA611081

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

142,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 142,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# SALAK2D42CA611081, V8, HSE, LUXURY PKG., NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, 7-PASSENGERS, AIR SUSPENSION, BLUETOOTH, TRIPLE SUNROOF, FRONT/REAR PARK SENSORS, 19-inch ALLOYS, Black on Black Leather, Dual Climate Ctrl., Terrain Respose System, Xenon Headlights, Pwr./Heated/Memory Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Dual Climate Ctrl., 850W, 17 Speaker Harman-Kardon Logic 7 Premium Stereo, Bluetooth Audio, CD/DVD Changer, Pwr. Folding Mirrors, Auto Dim Mirror, Home-Link System, Leather Steering with Audio and Cruise Ctrls, Pwr. Tilt/Telescopic/Heated Steering Wheel, SMART KEY SYSTEM, ABS, DSC (Dynamic Stability Ctrl.), Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Ontario Driven, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 4.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate (at listed price only).
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARFAX Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price. Trade-ins are welcome.

Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available. We will ship to any Canadian Province.

The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

BUSINESS HOURS:

Mon-Thur:  09:00am - 08:00pm.
Fri-Sat:  10:00am - 06:00pm.
Sun:      11:00am - 04:00pm.

LOCATION:

2918 Eglinton Ave East. (Eglinton Ave E & McCowan Rd - Across Home Depot)
Toronto, ON
M1J 2E4

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Air Suspension
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Best Buy Auto

2014 RAM 1500 SLT|5....
 207,000 KM
$13,990 + tax & lic
2010 Honda Element E...
 205,000 KM
$10,900 + tax & lic
2014 Chrysler 300 30...
 108,000 KM
$13,900 + tax & lic

Email Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

Call Dealer

647-260-XXXX

(click to show)

647-260-0371

Quick Links
Directions Inventory