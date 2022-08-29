Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Land Rover LR4

204,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

Contact Seller
2012 Land Rover LR4

2012 Land Rover LR4

HSE|LUX|NAVI|REARCAM|DUAL DVD|WINTER RIMS & TIRES

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Land Rover LR4

HSE|LUX|NAVI|REARCAM|DUAL DVD|WINTER RIMS & TIRES

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

204,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9310837
  • Stock #: 610007
  • VIN: SALAK2D47CA610007

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 204,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# SALAK2D47CA610007, V8, HSE, LUXURY, NAVIGATION, DUAL DVD, REAR VIEW CAMERA, SECOND SET OF WINTER WHEELS AND TIRES, 7-PASSENGERS, AIR SUSPENSION, BLUETOOTH, TRIPLE SUNROOF, FRONT/REAR PARK SENSORS, 19-inch ALLOYS, Black on Black Leather, Terrain Respose System, Xenon Headlights, Pwr./Heated/Memory Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Dual Climate Ctrl., Harman-Kardon Logic 7 Premium Stereo, CD/DVD Changer, Auto Dim Mirror, Home-Link System, Leather Steering with Audio and Cruise Ctrls, SMART KEY SYSTEM, ABS, DSC (Dynamic Stability Ctrl.), Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING:
9.99% APR  (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Best Buy Auto

2012 Land Rover LR4 ...
 204,000 KM
$14,900 + tax & lic
2014 Lincoln Navigat...
 106,000 KM
$31,900 + tax & lic
2011 Mercedes-Benz G...
 145,000 KM
$17,900 + tax & lic

Email Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

Call Dealer

647-260-XXXX

(click to show)

647-260-0371

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory