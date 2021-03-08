+ taxes & licensing
2012 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT | HSE LUXURY | 5.0L V8 | NAVIGATION | SUNROOF | HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | HARMON/KARDON AUDIO SYSTEM | BACK UP CAMERA | KEYLESS IGNITION & ENTRY | CANADIAN VEHICLE
The 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Sport is the perfect blend of style, comfort, and versatility, great for adventurous individuals and families. Featuring a powerful 5.0L V8 engine producing 375HP and mated to a world-renowned Land Rover 4WD system with off-road assistance, this vehicle can get you anywhere you want to go. Coming in a White Exterior and luxurious Black Leather Interior it will look and feel perfect.
The Luxury package comes with Climate Comfort Package, Premium Leather Seats, 20" Alloy Wheels, Cooler box, and Extended Leather Package.
A Voice Command Navigation System, Backup Camera, and ride-height adjustable suspension allow you to command the road. Convenient features like Heated Seats, Power Sunroof, Power Tailgate, Memory seats, USB/Bluetooth connectivity, Keyless Start, Keyless Entry, Climate Control, Dynamic Terrain Select for all kinds of terrain off-roading, plus Air Suspension adjustable makes this vehicle a delight for drivers and passengers.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more.
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate.
