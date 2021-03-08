Menu
2012 Land Rover Range Rover

200,255 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2012 Land Rover Range Rover

2012 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport HSE LUX, NAV, PANO, CAM, HEATED, KEYLESS

2012 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport HSE LUX, NAV, PANO, CAM, HEATED, KEYLESS

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

200,255KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6688214
  • Stock #: PC6605
  • VIN: SALSK2D41CA759095

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Ebony / Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC6605
  • Mileage 200,255 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT | HSE LUXURY | 5.0L V8 | NAVIGATION | SUNROOF | HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | HARMON/KARDON AUDIO SYSTEM | BACK UP CAMERA | KEYLESS IGNITION & ENTRY | CANADIAN VEHICLE







The 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Sport is the perfect blend of style, comfort, and versatility, great for adventurous individuals and families. Featuring a powerful 5.0L V8 engine producing 375HP and mated to a world-renowned Land Rover 4WD system with off-road assistance, this vehicle can get you anywhere you want to go. Coming in a White Exterior and luxurious Black Leather Interior it will look and feel perfect.







The Luxury package comes with Climate Comfort Package, Premium Leather Seats, 20" Alloy Wheels, Cooler box, and Extended Leather Package.







A Voice Command Navigation System, Backup Camera, and ride-height adjustable suspension allow you to command the road. Convenient features like Heated Seats, Power Sunroof, Power Tailgate, Memory seats, USB/Bluetooth connectivity, Keyless Start, Keyless Entry, Climate Control, Dynamic Terrain Select for all kinds of terrain off-roading, plus Air Suspension adjustable makes this vehicle a delight for drivers and passengers.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Heated Windshield
External temperature display
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
Air Suspension
Heated Steering Wheel
Air filtration
Privacy Glass
Rear Privacy Glass
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front fog lights
Rear fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Engine Immobilizer
Rear
3
2
Ride Control
Retained Accessory Power
STEERING WHEEL
8
Front stabilizer bar
Energy absorbing steering column
driver seat
side mirrors
Rear door type: Liftgate
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
Roll Stability Control
one-touch open/close
PERFORMANCE
door pockets
Push-Button Start
Electronic Parking Brake
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Rearview monitor
Headlight cleaners
Cornering brake control
Touch screen display
Jack
Radio: AM/FM
range
power folding
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
Auxiliary audio input: USB
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Cargo cover: retractable
Center console: front console with storage
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Liftgate window: manual flip-up
4WD type: full time
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear suspension classification: independent
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Center console trim: wood
Door trim: wood
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Driver adjustable suspension: height
Front spring type: pneumatic
Rear spring type: pneumatic
Self leveling suspension
Spare wheel type: steel
Front wipers: rain sensing
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Parking sensors: front
Upholstery: premium leather
Suspension control: electronic
Navigation system: DVD
Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready
Front brake diameter: 14.2
Rear brake diameter: 13.8
Shift knob trim: leather
Footwell lights
One-touch windows: 2
Passenger seat power adjustments: lumbar
Premium brand: harman/kardon
Subwoofer: 1
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Locking differential: center
Camera system: rearview
Rear seat: heated
Headphone jacks: rear
Storage: cooled compartment
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Multi-functional information center
Rear suspension type: double wishbone
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Automatic hazard warning lights
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Total speakers: 14
Spare tire size: full-size
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Grille color: metallic
Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps
Impact sensor: door unlock
Power windows: safety reverse
Watts: 380
Armrests: drivers seat
4WD selector: electronic hi-lo
Axle ratio: 3.54
Rear seat folding: flat
Turns lock-to-lock: 3.1
Wheel spokes: 5
Door handle color: black
Driver seat power adjustments: lumbar
Rear spoiler: tail-gate
variable intermittent
Window defogger: rear
Warnings and reminders: maintenance due
Phone: pre-wired for phone
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
single disc
multi-function
auto delay off
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
reclining
reverse gear tilt
voice operated
speed sensitive
with washer
element
auto on
Off-road driving assist: hill descent

