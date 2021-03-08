2012 Land Rover Range Rover

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Convenience Cruise Control Heated Windshield External temperature display Power Options Power Door Locks Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Suspension Air Suspension Comfort Heated Steering Wheel Air filtration Windows Privacy Glass Rear Privacy Glass Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Front fog lights Rear fog lights Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Additional Features Rear 3 2 Ride Control Retained Accessory Power STEERING WHEEL 8 Front stabilizer bar Energy absorbing steering column driver seat side mirrors Rear door type: Liftgate Braking Assist Heated windshield washer jets Roll Stability Control one-touch open/close PERFORMANCE door pockets Push-Button Start Electronic Parking Brake Electronic brakeforce distribution Rearview monitor Headlight cleaners Cornering brake control Touch screen display Jack Radio: AM/FM range power folding Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Antenna type: diversity Auxiliary audio input: USB In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Cargo cover: retractable Center console: front console with storage Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Liftgate window: manual flip-up 4WD type: full time Exhaust: dual tip Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench 2-stage unlocking doors Front suspension type: double wishbone Rear suspension classification: independent Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Rear wiper: intermittent Center console trim: wood Door trim: wood Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Side mirrors: heated Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Driver adjustable suspension: height Front spring type: pneumatic Rear spring type: pneumatic Self leveling suspension Spare wheel type: steel Front wipers: rain sensing Headlights: HID/Xenon Parking sensors: front Upholstery: premium leather Suspension control: electronic Navigation system: DVD Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready Front brake diameter: 14.2 Rear brake diameter: 13.8 Shift knob trim: leather Footwell lights One-touch windows: 2 Passenger seat power adjustments: lumbar Premium brand: harman/kardon Subwoofer: 1 Memorized settings: 3 driver Locking differential: center Camera system: rearview Rear seat: heated Headphone jacks: rear Storage: cooled compartment Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Multi-functional information center Rear suspension type: double wishbone Hill holder control Power windows: lockout button Window trim: black Taillights: LED Automatic hazard warning lights Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Total speakers: 14 Spare tire size: full-size Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping Grille color: metallic Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps Impact sensor: door unlock Power windows: safety reverse Watts: 380 Armrests: drivers seat 4WD selector: electronic hi-lo Axle ratio: 3.54 Rear seat folding: flat Turns lock-to-lock: 3.1 Wheel spokes: 5 Door handle color: black Driver seat power adjustments: lumbar Rear spoiler: tail-gate variable intermittent Window defogger: rear Warnings and reminders: maintenance due Phone: pre-wired for phone Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming single disc multi-function auto delay off tilt/slide fuel cut-off reclining reverse gear tilt voice operated speed sensitive with washer element auto on Off-road driving assist: hill descent

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.