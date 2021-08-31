Menu
2012 Land Rover Range Rover

118,105 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2012 Land Rover Range Rover

2012 Land Rover Range Rover

Supercharged, 510HP, NAV, HEATED STEERING WHEEL

2012 Land Rover Range Rover

Supercharged, 510HP, NAV, HEATED STEERING WHEEL

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

118,105KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7763946
  • Stock #: PC7496
  • VIN: SALMF1E41CA374402

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sumatra Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour JET / JET
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC7496
  • Mileage 118,105 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SUPERCHARGED | AWD | V8 | 510HP | SUPERCHARGED | NAVIGATION | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | HEATED SEATS | SUNROOF | HARMON/KARDON SOUND SYSTEM | PARKING SENSORS | PUSH TO START | VOICE RECOGNITION | MULTIFUNCTIONAL STEERING WHEEL | LEATHER SEATS | CRUISE CONTROL | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







This 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Supercharged is the perfect blend of style, comfort, and versatility, great for adventurous individuals and families. Featuring a powerful Supercharged V8 engine producing a massive 510HP mated to a world-renowned 4WD system with off-road assistance, this vehicle can get you anywhere you want to go. It has a Black exterior and luxurious Black leather interior, very sleek and elegant. A Voice Command Navigation system, and ride-height adjustable suspension allow you to command the road. Convenient features like Heated Seats, power Sunroof, Power Tailgate, USB/Bluetooth connectivity, makes this vehicle a delight for drivers and passengers. For families it offers best-in-class safety features like front, side curtain, rear head/body airbags, traction and stability control, ABS, and a security system







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Compass
Heated Steering Wheel
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Engine Immobilizer
driver seat
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration
Trip Odometer
Phone
HD Radio
Air Suspension
Heated Windshield
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
HEATED
Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Rear fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Rear
3
Wood
2
Ride Control
Retained Accessory Power
STEERING WHEEL
SURROUND SOUND
Front stabilizer bar
14
Energy absorbing steering column
side mirrors
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
Lumbar
Roll Stability Control
trailer stability control
PERFORMANCE
Active suspension
door pockets
Sunglasses holder
Intermittent
Push-Button Start
Electronic Parking Brake
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Rearview monitor
Headlight cleaners
Cornering brake control
Jack
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
range
power folding
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
In-Dash CD: 6 disc
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
Auxiliary audio input: USB
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Center console trim: leather
Cargo cover: retractable
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Storage: cargo net
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Liftgate window: manual flip-up
4WD type: full time
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Rear shock type: gas
Rear suspension classification: independent
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Armrests: rear folding
Door trim: wood
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver adjustable suspension: height
Front spring type: pneumatic
Rear spring type: pneumatic
Self leveling suspension
Front wipers: rain sensing
Power windows: remotely operated
Easy entry: power steering wheel
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Parking sensors: front
Upholstery: premium leather
Suspension control: electronic
Spare tire size: full-size matching
Spare wheel type: alloy
Dash trim: leather
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
Premium brand: harman/kardon
Subwoofer: 1
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Locking differential: center
Camera system: rearview
Rear seat: heated
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Multi-functional information center
Rear suspension type: double wishbone
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Automatic hazard warning lights
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Total speakers: 14
Navigation system: hard drive
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Rear seat ski bag
Front brake diameter: 15.0
Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Rear brake diameter: 14.4
Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps
Impact sensor: door unlock
Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse
Digital Sound Processing
Wheel spokes: 10
4WD selector: electronic hi-lo
Axle ratio: 3.54
Rear air conditioning zones: single
Rear door type: split liftgate
Foot pedal trim: stainless steel
Door handle color: black
Rear seat folding
Premium brakes: Brembo
Grille color: silver
Driver seat: cooled
Passenger seat: cooled
Watts: 720
Turns lock-to-lock: 3.5
variable intermittent
Window defogger: rear
Warnings and reminders: maintenance due
Phone: pre-wired for phone
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
iPod/iPhone
multi-function
auto delay off
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
reclining
reverse gear tilt
power glass
voice operated
speed sensitive
safety reverse
with washer
element
auto on
Off-road driving assist: hill descent

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

