2012 Land Rover Range Rover

165,628 KM

Details Description Features

$37,980

+ tax & licensing
$37,980

+ taxes & licensing

Westminster Motor Corp.

647-317-0850

2012 Land Rover Range Rover

2012 Land Rover Range Rover

Autobiography

2012 Land Rover Range Rover

Autobiography

Location

Westminster Motor Corp.

4361 Chesswood Dr, Toronto, ON M3J 2C2

647-317-0850

$37,980

+ taxes & licensing

165,628KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9235756
  • Stock #: LR0391
  • VIN: SALMP1E47CA390391

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ORKNEY GREY
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 165,628 KM

Vehicle Description

Rare, last year production 2012 Range Rover Autobiography with
its highly desired 5.0L 510-HP Supercharged!

The L322 Range Rover entered its last year production and 10th
anniversary year in 2012, continually pushing the benchmark in performance
& luxury.

The 2012 Autobiography edition with all its iconic presence include
unique exterior & interior styling features that are seamlessly integrated
to compliment this icons powerful appearance, without compromising its classic
lines.

With the unmistakeably beautiful front and rear bumpers,
'Titan' silver front grille and side vent treatments and fog lamp surrounds,
integrated stainless steel exhaust finishers and side skirts. These are
complemented by striking 20-inch alloy wheels.

Inside the focus is on unparalleled luxury and comfort with
the Range Rover Seat Style Pack.











Fitted with the 19-speaker, 1,200W Harman/Kardon LOGIC7
surround sound system and are fitted with illuminated treadplates.  

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Spoiler
Headlight Washers
Privacy Glass
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Hill start assist
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Push Button Start
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Dual Power Seats
Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Entertainment Package
Curb Side Mirrors
AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
Luxury Package
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
WOOD STEERING WHEEL
iPod hookup
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Automatic Windshield Wipers
Illuminated Visor Mirrors
Pass through rear seat
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
1
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
SEATS
Premium Audio Package
Power folding side mirrors
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Front Sensors
FRONT BUMPER
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Rear Seats Recline
Compass Direction
Headrest DVD/TV
Electronic Stability Control ESC
rear bumper
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Rear Airbag
Pre-sale Inspected
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Premium Interior Trim Level
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA
Roof Airbags
4 Zone Air Conditioning
20” 504 Style Spoke Wheels Adaptive Bi-Xenon Headlamps Auto Dim Rear View Mirror with Home-Link Auto High Beam Assist Blind Spot Monitoring Cruise Control Ebony Carpet Jet Contrast Full Leather Instrument Panel JET Leather Headlining JET Leather T...
Cockpit
Door Casing
Leather Lid Wood-Leather Heated Steering Wheel Continuous Dampening Suspension Body Color Door Handles Level 5 Inner Door Panels Memory Seat 10-way Driver power Seat Headrest DVD Screen Metallic Foot Pedals Titan Mesh Front Fender Gill Titan Mes...
200W Harman/Kardon LOGIC7 surround sound system 6-Disc CD Player Satellite Radio (with subscription) Surround camera System USB With iPod Function Sunroof Rear Bumper Body Color with Chrome inserts Rear Seat 60-40 Fold with Ski Hatch Power Recline R...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Westminster Motor Corp.

Westminster Motor Corp.

Westminster Motor Corp.

4361 Chesswood Dr, Toronto, ON M3J 2C2

