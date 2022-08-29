$37,980+ tax & licensing
2012 Land Rover Range Rover
Autobiography
Location
Westminster Motor Corp.
4361 Chesswood Dr, Toronto, ON M3J 2C2
647-317-0850
$37,980
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9235756
- Stock #: LR0391
- VIN: SALMP1E47CA390391
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ORKNEY GREY
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 165,628 KM
Vehicle Description
Rare, last year production 2012 Range Rover Autobiography with
its highly desired 5.0L 510-HP Supercharged!
The L322 Range Rover entered its last year production and 10th
anniversary year in 2012, continually pushing the benchmark in performance
& luxury.
The 2012 Autobiography edition with all its iconic presence include
unique exterior & interior styling features that are seamlessly integrated
to compliment this icons powerful appearance, without compromising its classic
lines.
With the unmistakeably beautiful front and rear bumpers,
'Titan' silver front grille and side vent treatments and fog lamp surrounds,
integrated stainless steel exhaust finishers and side skirts. These are
complemented by striking 20-inch alloy wheels.
Inside the focus is on unparalleled luxury and comfort with
the Range Rover Seat Style Pack.
Fitted with the 19-speaker, 1,200W Harman/Kardon LOGIC7
surround sound system and are fitted with illuminated treadplates.
Vehicle Features
