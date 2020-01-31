Menu
2012 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

SUPERCHARGED|NAVI|REARCAM

2012 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

SUPERCHARGED|NAVI|REARCAM

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 113,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4673226
  • Stock #: 755493
  • VIN: SALSH2E48CA755493
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Tan Leather
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# SALSH2E48CA755493, 510hp, SPORT, SUPERCHARGED, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, AIR SUSPENSION, BLUETOOTH, FRONT & REAR PARK SENSORS, 20 inch ALLOYS, SUNROOF, White on Tan Leather, Terrain Response System, Adaptive Bi-Xenon Headlights, Automatic High Beams, Pwr./Heated/Memory Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Dual Climate Ctrl., Voice Recognition, Harman-Kardon Logic 7 Premium Stereo 17 Speakers System, CD Changer, Auto Dim Mirror, Home-Link System, Spoiler, Fridge (Cool Box), Leather Steering with Audio and Cruise Ctrls, Keyless Entry, ABS, DSC (Dynamic Stability Ctrl.), Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Financing Available!


FINANCING: 4.99%

APR (Annual Percentage Rate)

OAC (On Approved Credit)


Our Price Includes:


1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate (at listed price only).

2.Administration Fee.

3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).

4.CARFAX Vehicle History Report.

5.OMVIC Fee.


Taxes and licensing are not included in the price. Trade-ins are welcome.


Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available. We will ship to any Canadian Province.


The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.


BUSINESS HOURS:


Mon-Thur: 09:00am - 08:00pm.

Fri-Sat: 10:00am - 06:00pm.

Sun:     11:00am - 04:00pm.


LOCATION:


2918 Eglinton Ave East. (Eglinton Ave E & McCowan Rd - Across Home Depot)

Toronto, ON

M1J 2E4


Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Mirror Memory
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Suspension
  • Air Suspension
Powertrain
  • Supercharged
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Exterior
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof

