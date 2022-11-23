2012 Lexus CT 200h

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,900 + taxes & licensing 2 6 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9443679

9443679 VIN: JTHKD5BH4C2054972

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 267,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Exterior Fog Lights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

