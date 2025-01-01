$12,500+ tax & licensing
2012 Lexus IS 250
AWD!
Location
90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
Sold As Is
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 155,500 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD! SEADAN! AUTO! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL!
LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF! BLUETOOTH! PUSH START! SMART KEY! AND MUCH
MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WTIH CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! ONE OWNER!
ALL DEALER SERVICED! TWO COMPLETE SET OF TIRES ON ALLOY RIMS! VERY GOOD
BODY AND TIRES! DRIVE SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH! LEGENDARY LEXUS IS250,
"GORS FOREVER". AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED
DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STOAGE LOTS.
Vehicle Features
