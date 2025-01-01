Menu
<p>AWD! SEADAN! AUTO! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! </p><p>LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF! BLUETOOTH! PUSH START! SMART KEY! AND MUCH</p><p>MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WTIH CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! ONE OWNER!</p><p>ALL DEALER SERVICED! TWO COMPLETE SET OF TIRES ON ALLOY RIMS! VERY GOOD</p><p>BODY AND TIRES! DRIVE SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH! LEGENDARY LEXUS IS250,</p><p>GORS FOREVER. AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED</p><p>DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STOAGE LOTS.</p><p>WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD</p><p>90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3</p><p>416-356-8118   647-348-5885</p><p>WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA</p>

2012 Lexus IS 250

155,500 KM

Details

$12,500

+ tax & licensing
2012 Lexus IS 250

AWD!

12419118

2012 Lexus IS 250

AWD!

Location

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
155,500KM
As Is Condition
VIN JTHCF5C29C5053890

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 155,500 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD! SEADAN! AUTO! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! 

LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF! BLUETOOTH! PUSH START! SMART KEY! AND MUCH

MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WTIH CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! ONE OWNER!

ALL DEALER SERVICED! TWO COMPLETE SET OF TIRES ON ALLOY RIMS! VERY GOOD

BODY AND TIRES! DRIVE SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH! LEGENDARY LEXUS IS250,

"GORS FOREVER". AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED

DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STOAGE LOTS.

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118   647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118

$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

2012 Lexus IS 250