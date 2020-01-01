2012 Lexus IS 250

+ taxes & licensing
4226 Kingston Road, Toronto, ON M1E 2M6
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $495
WHAT DO YOU GET?
-2.5L V6 Engine
-6 Speed Automatic Transmission
-All Wheel Drive
-Push Button Start
-Power Sunroof
-Multifunctional Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
-Heated Mirrors w/Intergrated Turn Signals
-BlueTooth Connectivity
-AUX and USB Input
-Dual Zone Climate Control
-Fog Lamps
FINANCING AVAILABLE?
Yes, Absolutely! We offer financing for any type of credit, Good Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit!
HAVE A TRADE-IN?
Trade-in vehicles are always welcome-if you have it we will take it. We will give an honest and fair value for your trade, in exchange for another vehicle purchased from us.
PEACE OF MIND PURCHASE!
We gladly provide a FREE history report on every vehicle. In addition, we offer extended warranties to best suit your needs. We are here to help and assist you before and after your purchase
HOW ARE OUR PRICES SO LOW?
On a daily bases we monitor the marketplace to make sure our prices are competitive and hard to beat. We constantly strive to provide good quality vehicles at a low price. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. This vehicle is not certified, not e-tested or not drivable. We offer a comprehensive safety standard inspection package to certify all vehicles for ONLY $495.00.
CONTACT US:
TEL: (647) 346-5333 OR (647) 717-3619
ADDRESS: 4226 KINGSTON ROAD, SCARBOROUGH ON M1E2M6
EMAIL: ontarioqualitymotors@yahoo.ca
We are here to help and ask that you give us a chance to earn your business. Should you have any further questions please do not hesitate to contact us.
We look forward to meeting new people every day and will never stop finding new ways to improve.
HOURS OF OPERATION:
Monday-Saturday: 10am to 8pm
OPEN ON Sundays: 12pm to 5pm
