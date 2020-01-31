Menu
2012 Lincoln Navigator

LONG BODY|NAVI|REARCAM|8 SEATS|PWR. RUNNING BOARD

2012 Lincoln Navigator

LONG BODY|NAVI|REARCAM|8 SEATS|PWR. RUNNING BOARD

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 103,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4627092
  • VIN: 5LMJJ3J56CEL06407
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black Leather
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
8

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 5LMJJ3J56CEL06407, 4X4, LONG WHEEL BASE, ULTIMATE, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, 8-PASSENGERS, 20 inch CHROME WHEELS, PWR. RUNNING BOARDS, BLUETOOTH, White on Black Leather, Pwr. Sunroof, Pwr. Tilt Steering, Pwr. Liftgate, Pwr. Adjustment Pedals, THX Premium Sound, Front and Rear Dual Climate Ctrls., Pwr/Heated/Memory/Ventilated Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Front/Rear Park Sensors, Leather/Wood Steering with Audio/Phone/Cruise Ctrls., Chrome/Wood Trim, ABS, Traction Ctrl, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Previous Daily Rental, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!


FINANCING: 5.99%

APR (Annual Percentage Rate)

OAC (On Approved Credit)


Our Price Includes:


1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate (at listed price only).

2.Administration Fee.

3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).

4.CARFAX Vehicle History Report.

5.OMVIC Fee.


Taxes and licensing are not included in the price. Trade-ins are welcome.


Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available. We will ship to any Canadian Province.


The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.


BUSINESS HOURS:


Mon-Thur: 09:00am - 08:00pm.

Fri-Sat: 10:00am - 06:00pm.

Sun:     11:00am - 04:00pm.


LOCATION:


2918 Eglinton Ave East. (Eglinton Ave E & McCowan Rd - Across Home Depot)

Toronto, ON

M1J 2E4


Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Liftgate
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Tow Hitch
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Mirror Memory
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Rear Seat Audio Controls
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Luggage Rack
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Power Retractable Running Boards
  • Running Boards/Side Steps
Suspension
  • Air Suspension
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof

