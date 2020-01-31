2012 Lincoln Navigator

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 5LMJJ3J56CEL06407, 4X4, LONG WHEEL BASE, ULTIMATE, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, 8-PASSENGERS, 20 inch CHROME WHEELS, PWR. RUNNING BOARDS, BLUETOOTH, White on Black Leather, Pwr. Sunroof, Pwr. Tilt Steering, Pwr. Liftgate, Pwr. Adjustment Pedals, THX Premium Sound, Front and Rear Dual Climate Ctrls., Pwr/Heated/Memory/Ventilated Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Front/Rear Park Sensors, Leather/Wood Steering with Audio/Phone/Cruise Ctrls., Chrome/Wood Trim, ABS, Traction Ctrl, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Previous Daily Rental, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!





FINANCING: 5.99%

APR (Annual Percentage Rate)

OAC (On Approved Credit)





Our Price Includes:





1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate (at listed price only).

2.Administration Fee.

3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).

4.CARFAX Vehicle History Report.

5.OMVIC Fee.





Taxes and licensing are not included in the price. Trade-ins are welcome.





Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available. We will ship to any Canadian Province.





The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.





BUSINESS HOURS:





Mon-Thur: 09:00am - 08:00pm.

Fri-Sat: 10:00am - 06:00pm.

Sun: 11:00am - 04:00pm.





LOCATION:





2918 Eglinton Ave East. (Eglinton Ave E & McCowan Rd - Across Home Depot)

Toronto, ON

M1J 2E4





Thank you for your interest in our inventory!