2012 Mazda MAZDA3

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,800 + taxes & licensing
2 3 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10510305

10510305 VIN: jm1bl1uf6c1584505

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 234,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

