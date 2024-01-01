Menu
2012 Mazda MAZDA3

144,535 KM

$8,988

+ tax & licensing
2012 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Westowne Mazda

5511 Dundas Street West, Toronto, ON M9B 1B8

416-232-2011

$8,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
144,535KM
VIN JM1BL1UF3C1528778

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Indigo Lights M
  • Interior Colour BLACK, CLOTH SEAT TRIM
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 144,535 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Exterior

Temporary spare tire

Westowne Mazda

Westowne Mazda

5511 Dundas Street West, Toronto, ON M9B 1B8
$8,988

+ taxes & licensing

Westowne Mazda

416-232-2011

2012 Mazda MAZDA3