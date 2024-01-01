Menu
<p>New arrival, local trade from franchise dealer in good condition, fully loaded with heated power leather seats, sunroof, alloy wheels, navigation, blindspot and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE.</p>

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

249,000 KM

$6,500

+ tax & licensing
2012 Mazda MAZDA3

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
249,000KM
Good Condition
VIN JM1BL1W58C1534628

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 9310
  • Mileage 249,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival, local trade from franchise dealer in good condition, fully loaded with heated power leather seats, sunroof, alloy wheels, navigation, blindspot and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
416-740-7878

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

2012 Mazda MAZDA3