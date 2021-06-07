2012 Mazda MAZDA3

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,900 + taxes & licensing 1 8 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 7196918

7196918 Stock #: 68-2106-31/14/RAM

68-2106-31/14/RAM VIN: jm1bl1w5xc1547509

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 181,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Warranty Warranty Available Exterior Rear Spoiler HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Trim Leather Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

