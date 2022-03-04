Menu
2012 Mazda MAZDA3

167,521 KM

$7,588

+ tax & licensing
Great Car Inc.

416-831-4424

Contact Seller
4dr Sdn GX CERTIFIED

Location

Great Car Inc.

383 Bering Ave., Toronto, ON M8Z 3B1

416-831-4424

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

167,521KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8618303
  • Stock #: 2022769
  • VIN: JM1BL1UF6C1585699

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2022769
  • Mileage 167,521 KM

Vehicle Description

GREAT ON GAS,  GREAT PRICE, COMES CERTIFIED, FREE OIL CHANGE, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, RELIABLE CAR, NEW TIRES, COMES CERTIFIED AC, MORE AND MORE


++NO ADMIN FEE, NO CERTIFICATION FEE, CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE++, 


FINANCING AVAILABLE, FOR GOOD OR BAD CREDIT, 


LOCATED AT 383 BERING AVENUE IN ETOBICOKE, TORONTO


PLEASE CALL OR SEND TEXT MESSAGE TO 416 831 4424 TO MAKE APPOINTMENT FOR TEST DRIVE, 


FOR MORE DEALS LIKE THIS ONE, GO TO WWW.GREATCARR.CA, 


TAX (HST) AND LICENSING IS NOT INCLUDED IN THE PRICE, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, 20 YEARS IN BUSINESS, 


 ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER, UCDA MEMBER SINCE 2002

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Cloth Interior
Entertainment System

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

