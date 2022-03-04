$7,588+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-831-4424
2012 Mazda MAZDA3
4dr Sdn GX CERTIFIED
Location
Great Car Inc.
383 Bering Ave., Toronto, ON M8Z 3B1
416-831-4424
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,588
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8618303
- Stock #: 2022769
- VIN: JM1BL1UF6C1585699
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 2022769
- Mileage 167,521 KM
Vehicle Description
GREAT ON GAS, GREAT PRICE, COMES CERTIFIED, FREE OIL CHANGE, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, RELIABLE CAR, NEW TIRES, COMES CERTIFIED AC, MORE AND MORE
++NO ADMIN FEE, NO CERTIFICATION FEE, CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE++,
FINANCING AVAILABLE, FOR GOOD OR BAD CREDIT,
LOCATED AT 383 BERING AVENUE IN ETOBICOKE, TORONTO
PLEASE CALL OR SEND TEXT MESSAGE TO 416 831 4424 TO MAKE APPOINTMENT FOR TEST DRIVE,
FOR MORE DEALS LIKE THIS ONE, GO TO WWW.GREATCARR.CA,
TAX (HST) AND LICENSING IS NOT INCLUDED IN THE PRICE, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, 20 YEARS IN BUSINESS,
ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER, UCDA MEMBER SINCE 2002
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Great Car Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from Great Car Inc.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.