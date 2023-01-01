Menu
2012 Mazda MAZDA3

77,108 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GX, HATCHBACK, POWER WINDOWS, MANUAL

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GX, HATCHBACK, POWER WINDOWS, MANUAL

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

77,108KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9846014
  Stock #: PC9131
  VIN: JM1BL1KFXC1537268

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Hatchback
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC9131
  • Mileage 77,108 KM

2012 MAZDA 3 SPORT GX | HATCHBACK | 2.0L INLINE 4 CYLINDER | POWER WINDOWS | AIR CONDITIONING | FRONT BUCKET SEATS







2012 Mazda 3 GX Hatchback features a 148hp SkyActiv 2.0L Inline-4 engine mated to a Sky-Activ-Drive 5-speed Manual transmission. Fuel efficient and potent power. Sleek Blue exterior and Black interior.







The Mazda3 was recognized as a Top Safety Pick by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, based on the results of its crash tests program. An electronic stability control system is now standard on all trim levels.







Six airbags are standard and include: driver and front passenger, front side impact, and side curtain. Active front head restraints to help reduce neck injuries if the car is rear ended. Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Traction Control System (TCS), and Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution and Brake Assist are all standard.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

