$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
2012 Mazda MAZDA3
Sport GX, HATCHBACK, POWER WINDOWS, MANUAL
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9846014
- Stock #: PC9131
- VIN: JM1BL1KFXC1537268
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC9131
- Mileage 77,108 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 MAZDA 3 SPORT GX | HATCHBACK | 2.0L INLINE 4 CYLINDER | POWER WINDOWS | AIR CONDITIONING | FRONT BUCKET SEATS
2012 Mazda 3 GX Hatchback features a 148hp SkyActiv 2.0L Inline-4 engine mated to a Sky-Activ-Drive 5-speed Manual transmission. Fuel efficient and potent power. Sleek Blue exterior and Black interior.
The Mazda3 was recognized as a Top Safety Pick by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, based on the results of its crash tests program. An electronic stability control system is now standard on all trim levels.
Six airbags are standard and include: driver and front passenger, front side impact, and side curtain. Active front head restraints to help reduce neck injuries if the car is rear ended. Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Traction Control System (TCS), and Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution and Brake Assist are all standard.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.