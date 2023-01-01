2012 Mazda MAZDA3

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 7 , 1 0 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 9846014

9846014 Stock #: PC9131

PC9131 VIN: JM1BL1KFXC1537268

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC9131

Mileage 77,108 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.