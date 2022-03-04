$CALL+ tax & licensing
2012 Mazda MAZDA5
Location
2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8
231,136KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8596886
- Stock #: N81974A
- VIN: JM1CW2DL5C0123938
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Aluminum Metallic
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 231,136 KM
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
tilt steering
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Defroster
CD Player
Rain sensor wipers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8