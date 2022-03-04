Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Mazda MAZDA5

231,136 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

Contact Seller
2012 Mazda MAZDA5

2012 Mazda MAZDA5

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Mazda MAZDA5

Location

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

231,136KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8596886
  • Stock #: N81974A
  • VIN: JM1CW2DL5C0123938

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aluminum Metallic
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N81974A
  • Mileage 231,136 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
tilt steering
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Defroster
CD Player
Rain sensor wipers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ken Shaw Toyota

2008 Acura RDX
108,943 KM
$3,999 + tax & lic
2012 Mazda MAZDA5
231,136 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Rogue
98,116 KM
$26,799 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ken Shaw Toyota

Ken Shaw Toyota

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

Call Dealer

1-888-750-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-750-4112

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory