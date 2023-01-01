Menu
2012 Mazda MAZDA5

207,590 KM

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

207,590KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9629341
  • Stock #: UT20004B
  • VIN: JM1CW2DL3C0117751

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aluminum Metallic
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 207,590 KM

Vehicle Description

Silver 2012 Mazda Mazda5 Grand Touring FWD 5-Speed Sport Mode Automatic 2.5L I4 DOHC 16V Vehicle sold AS-IS. The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold AS-IS and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. We are the longest-standing Toyota Dealership in Toronto and the GTA. We are truly Family Run, Customer Driven! To get more information on our inventory please visit our website www.kenshawtoyota.ca or call our sales department 416-766-1155.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Telescoping Steering Wheel
CD Player
Rain sensor wipers

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8
