2012 Mazda MAZDA5

$5,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 0 7 , 5 9 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9629341

9629341 Stock #: UT20004B

UT20004B VIN: JM1CW2DL3C0117751

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Aluminum Metallic

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 207,590 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Heated Exterior Mirrors Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Rear Defroster tilt steering Safety Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Convenience Rain sensor wipers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.