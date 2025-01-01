$14,777+ taxes & licensing
2012 Mazda Miata MX-5
SPECIAL EDITION-CONVERTIBLE-HARD TOP-6 SPEED
Location
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
416-766-2277
$14,777
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # W25-246
- Mileage 159,115 KM
Vehicle Description
Meet the Red Rocket a true drivers car built for those who believe every road deserves a little more thrill. This Mazda MX-5 Miata Special Edition isnt just another convertible, its a purpose-built machine designed to connect man, machine, and asphalt in perfect harmony.
Finished in dazzling Velocity Red over supple black leather, it sports a power retractable black hardtop that disappears in seconds, letting the open sky take over. Black mirrors and gunmetal alloys sharpen its already aggressive stance, making it as striking at rest as it is in motion.
Under the hood beats Mazdas lively 2.0L DOHC 16-valve engine, delivering 167 horsepower to the rear wheels through a crisp-shifting 6-speed manual the only way a car like this should be driven. Perfect 50:50 weight distribution, razor-sharp steering, and lightweight agility make every corner a reason to smile. A true Canadian car with no accidents, dealer-serviced, and traded right back to Mazda, its as clean as it is quick.
For the Mazda enthusiast, this is more than transportation its a statement. A low-slung, wind-in-your-hair, apex-chasing reminder that driving can still be pure joy.
**THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE & SERVICED AT NO EXTRA COST**
FINANCING AVAILABLE o.a.c!
COLISEUM AUTO SALES PROUDLY SERVING THE CUSTOMERS FOR OVER 25 YEARS! NOW WITH 2 LOCATIONS TO S
SERVE YOU BETTER. COME IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!
FOR ALL FAMILY LUXURY VEHICLES..SUV'S..AND SEDAN'S PLEASE VISIT....
COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON
301 WESTON ROAD
TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1
4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7
Vehicle Features
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
416-766-2277