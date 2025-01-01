Menu
Meet the Red Rocket a true drivers car built for those who believe every road deserves a little more thrill. This Mazda MX-5 Miata Special Edition isnt just another convertible, its a purpose-built machine designed to connect man, machine, and asphalt in perfect harmony. 

Finished in dazzling Velocity Red over supple black leather, it sports a power retractable black hardtop that disappears in seconds, letting the open sky take over. Black mirrors and gunmetal alloys sharpen its already aggressive stance, making it as striking at rest as it is in motion.

Under the hood beats Mazdas lively 2.0L DOHC 16-valve engine, delivering 167 horsepower to the rear wheels through a crisp-shifting 6-speed manual the only way a car like this should be driven. Perfect 50:50 weight distribution, razor-sharp steering, and lightweight agility make every corner a reason to smile. A true Canadian car with no accidents, dealer-serviced, and traded right back to Mazda, its as clean as it is quick.

For the Mazda enthusiast, this is more than transportation its a statement. A low-slung, wind-in-your-hair, apex-chasing reminder that driving can still be pure joy.

2012 Mazda Miata MX-5

159,115 KM

$14,777

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Mazda Miata MX-5

SPECIAL EDITION-CONVERTIBLE-HARD TOP-6 SPEED

12845599

2012 Mazda Miata MX-5

SPECIAL EDITION-CONVERTIBLE-HARD TOP-6 SPEED

Location

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

416-766-2277

$14,777

+ taxes & licensing

Used
159,115KM
VIN JM1NC2SF2C0223767

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # W25-246
  • Mileage 159,115 KM

Vehicle Description

Meet the Red Rocket a true drivers car built for those who believe every road deserves a little more thrill. This Mazda MX-5 Miata Special Edition isnt just another convertible, its a purpose-built machine designed to connect man, machine, and asphalt in perfect harmony.


Finished in dazzling Velocity Red over supple black leather, it sports a power retractable black hardtop that disappears in seconds, letting the open sky take over. Black mirrors and gunmetal alloys sharpen its already aggressive stance, making it as striking at rest as it is in motion.


Under the hood beats Mazdas lively 2.0L DOHC 16-valve engine, delivering 167 horsepower to the rear wheels through a crisp-shifting 6-speed manual the only way a car like this should be driven. Perfect 50:50 weight distribution, razor-sharp steering, and lightweight agility make every corner a reason to smile. A true Canadian car with no accidents, dealer-serviced, and traded right back to Mazda, its as clean as it is quick.


For the Mazda enthusiast, this is more than transportation its a statement. A low-slung, wind-in-your-hair, apex-chasing reminder that driving can still be pure joy.


**THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE & SERVICED AT NO EXTRA COST**


FINANCING AVAILABLE o.a.c!


COLISEUM AUTO SALES PROUDLY SERVING THE CUSTOMERS FOR OVER 25 YEARS! NOW WITH 2 LOCATIONS TO S

SERVE YOU BETTER. COME IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!


FOR ALL FAMILY LUXURY VEHICLES..SUV'S..AND SEDAN'S PLEASE VISIT....


COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON

301 WESTON ROAD

TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1


4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7


Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Mechanical

Rear Wheel Drive
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Tire puncture repair kit
Aluminum pwr plant frame (PPF)
Front/rear gas-filled mono-tube dampers
Sport-tuned single exhaust w/dual silver outlets
Rear multi-link suspension w/aluminum bearing support

Exterior

Xenon Headlights
Body-color door handles
Front/rear body-color bumpers
Black pwr mirrors
Aluminum hood
Solar-control green-tinted windshield
2-speed fixed-intermittent wipers

Interior

rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Digital clock
coin holder
Lockable glove box
(2) cup holders
12V pwr outlet
Ignition key illumination
trunk light
Driver foot rest
Driver seatback storage pocket
aux input jack
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer
Anti-theft alarm
Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/HomeLink
Pwr windows w/1-touch down feature
Locking rear center console
Visors w/covered vanity mirrors

Safety

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Emergency Trunk Release
seat belt
brake
Side-impact door beams
Side-impact airbags
Dual front airbags w/passenger deactivation switch

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth hands-free phone system

Trim

Black grille surround

Additional Features

coolant temp
Oil pressure
battery
fuel
fuel level
high-beam
ENGINE
Padded door armrests
Dynamic stability control w/traction control
Black seatback bar trim
Black gauges -inc: white lettering
red nighttime illumination
Leather-wrapped shift knob w/silver ring
Silver door speaker rings
Oil
4-wheel anti-lock brakes w/electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD)
3-point seat belts -inc: pretensioners & force limiters
17 x 7 gunmetal aluminum wheels
P205/45R17 high performance tires
Black pwr retractable hard top
Mesh aero board windblocker w/air guide
Clear-lens halogen fog lights -inc: black surround
Padded center console armrest
Trip computer -inc: average mpg & ambient temp
silver trim rings
Warning lamps -inc: airbags
Rear fender antenna
Faux leather door trim inserts w/silver door handles -inc: accent stitching
Front door net pockets w/bottle holders
Overhead courtesy lamp w/dimming
Leather-wrapped parking brake -inc: accent stitching
2.0L DOHC MPFI 16-valve I4 engine -inc: variable valve timing
Front aluminum double-wishbone suspension -inc: shock tower brace
Hydraulic engine-speed-sensitive variable pwr rack & pinion steering
Front ventilated/solid rear pwr disc brakes w/rear aluminum calipers
AM/FM stereo w/in-dash 6-disc CD/MP3/WMA changer -inc: (7) speakers
Bose sound system w/AudioPilot
SIRIUS satellite radio w/4-month subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$14,777

+ taxes & licensing>

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

416-766-2277

2012 Mazda Miata MX-5