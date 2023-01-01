2012 McLaren 12C

Menu
2012 MCLAREN MP4-12C | COUPE | RWD | 3.8L TWIN-TURBO V8 | 592HP | DUAL CLUTCH TRANSMISSION | STEALTH PACK | LEATHER SPORT INTERIOR | HEATED MEMORY SEATS | CARBON FIBER SIDE INTAKE | DARK PALLADIUM DIFFUSER | MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM | ADAPTIVE SUSPENSION | AUTOMATIC LEVEL CONTROL | AUTO HEADLIGHTS | NAVIGATION | TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX The 2012 McLaren MP4-12C is a true masterpiece of engineering and design. This mid-engine sports car is built to provide an unparalleled driving experience, with a perfect balance of power and agility. Under the hood, youll find a 3.8-liter V8 engine capable of producing an impressive 592 horsepower and 443 lb-ft of torque. This power is managed by a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, which allows for lightning-fast gear changes and smooth acceleration. The exterior of the MP4-12C is both sleek and aerodynamic, with a carbon fiber monocoque chassis that maximizes strength while minimizing weight. The car features a White exterior with a Carbon Black Leather interior. Inside the cabin, youll find a range of luxurious features and technologies that are designed to enhance the driving experience. The seats are upholstered in premium leather and are fully adjustable to ensure maximum comfort and support. The steering wheel is also wrapped in leather and features integrated paddle shifters for quick and easy gear changes. Other notable features of the 2012 McLaren MP4-12C include a premium sound system with Bluetooth connectivity and a navigation system. The car also comes equipped with a range of safety features, including anti-lock brakes, traction control, and airbags throughout the cabin. Overall, the 2012 McLaren MP4-12C is an exceptional sports car that is sure to impress even the most discerning drivers. With its incredible performance, luxurious amenities, and advanced safety features, this car is truly a must-see for anyone in the market for a high-end sports car. WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT. Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the worlds most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle. As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED! Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and youll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

2012 McLaren 12C

30,965 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2012 McLaren 12C

COUPE,592HP,STEALTH PACK,LEATHER,CARBON FIBER

2012 McLaren 12C

COUPE,592HP,STEALTH PACK,LEATHER,CARBON FIBER

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

30,965KM
Used
VIN SBM11AAA9CW000974

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Carbon Black with Silver Insert
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC9938
  • Mileage 30,965 KM

Safety

Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
First Aid Kit
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Electronic Parking Brake
Emergency interior trunk release

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
Compass
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
Air filtration

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front

Seating

Upholstery: Leather

Media / Nav / Comm

Radio: AM/FM

Additional Features

Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Wing
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Headlight cleaners
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Steering wheel: tilt
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Center console: front console with storage
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Mirror color: body-color
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Power windows: remotely operated
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Tire type: performance
One-touch windows: 2
Front seat type: sport bucket
Total speakers: 4
Rear suspension type: double wishbone
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Power outlet(s): 12V
Grille color: black
Driver seat manual adjustments: height
Passenger seat manual adjustments: height
Steering wheel mounted controls: paddle shifter
Window defogger: rear
Driver seat power adjustments: 2
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Wheels: painted aluminum alloy
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Parking sensors: front / rear
Side mirrors: heated / integrated turn signals
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release
Auxiliary audio input: USB / iPod/iPhone / jack
Front headrests: integrated / 2
Side mirror adjustments: power / reverse gear tilt
Headlights: HID/Xenon / auto delay off / auto on
Navigation system: hard drive / voice operated
Dash trim: alloy / leather
Door trim: alloy / leather
Center console trim: alloy / leather
Phone: hands free / pre-wired for phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2012 McLaren 12C