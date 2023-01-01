$CALL+ tax & licensing
2012 McLaren 12C
COUPE,592HP,STEALTH PACK,LEATHER,CARBON FIBER
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Carbon Black with Silver Insert
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # PC9938
- Mileage 30,965 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 MCLAREN MP4-12C | COUPE | RWD | 3.8L TWIN-TURBO V8 | 592HP | DUAL CLUTCH TRANSMISSION | STEALTH PACK | LEATHER SPORT INTERIOR | HEATED MEMORY SEATS | CARBON FIBER SIDE INTAKE | DARK PALLADIUM DIFFUSER | MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM | ADAPTIVE SUSPENSION | AUTOMATIC LEVEL CONTROL | AUTO HEADLIGHTS | NAVIGATION | TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
The 2012 McLaren MP4-12C is a true masterpiece of engineering and design. This mid-engine sports car is built to provide an unparalleled driving experience, with a perfect balance of power and agility.
Under the hood, you'll find a 3.8-liter V8 engine capable of producing an impressive 592 horsepower and 443 lb-ft of torque. This power is managed by a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, which allows for lightning-fast gear changes and smooth acceleration.
The exterior of the MP4-12C is both sleek and aerodynamic, with a carbon fiber monocoque chassis that maximizes strength while minimizing weight. The car features a White exterior with a Carbon Black Leather interior.
Inside the cabin, you'll find a range of luxurious features and technologies that are designed to enhance the driving experience. The seats are upholstered in premium leather and are fully adjustable to ensure maximum comfort and support. The steering wheel is also wrapped in leather and features integrated paddle shifters for quick and easy gear changes.
Other notable features of the 2012 McLaren MP4-12C include a premium sound system with Bluetooth connectivity and a navigation system. The car also comes equipped with a range of safety features, including anti-lock brakes, traction control, and airbags throughout the cabin.
Overall, the 2012 McLaren MP4-12C is an exceptional sports car that is sure to impress even the most discerning drivers. With its incredible performance, luxurious amenities, and advanced safety features, this car is truly a must-see for anyone in the market for a high-end sports car.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
416-510-3333