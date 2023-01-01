Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

118,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Dell Fine Cars

416-252-1919

Contact Seller
2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300-4MATIC-AMG-SPORT-NAVI-CAMERA-DRIVER ASSIST

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300-4MATIC-AMG-SPORT-NAVI-CAMERA-DRIVER ASSIST

Location

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

416-252-1919

  1. 1696634477
  2. 1696634480
  3. 1696635053
  4. 1696635053
  5. 1696635053
  6. 1696635053
  7. 1696635053
  8. 1696635053
  9. 1696635053
  10. 1696635053
  11. 1696635053
  12. 1696635053
  13. 1696635053
  14. 1696635054
  15. 1696635054
  16. 1696635053
  17. 1696635053
  18. 1696635053
  19. 1696635053
  20. 1696635053
  21. 1696635054
  22. 1696634568
  23. 1696634576
  24. 1696634582
  25. 1696634586
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
118,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10516035
  • VIN: WDDGF8BB9CF932618

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 118,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 MERCEDES-BENZ C300 4MATIC - AMG PACKAGE - SPORT PACKAGE - AMG WHEELS - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BACK UP CAMERA - PANORAMIC DOUBLE SUNROOF - DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE - ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST - LANE KEEP ASSIST -  PARKING ASSIST - ATTENTION ASSIST - BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS WITH ACTIVE CURVE -  HEATED SEATS - RAIN SENSOR - AUTOMATIC ADAPTIVE HIGH BEAM  - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - HARMAN/KARDON LOGIC7 SURROUND SOUND AUDIO SYSTEM - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - AND SO MUCH MORE.

CLEAN CARFAX - NO ACCIDENTS - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - 117,000KM - $15,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $599 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/

We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Vehicles will be fully detailed and sanitized before delivery. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dell Fine Cars

2014 Audi A4 ***SOLD...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Maserati Ghibli...
 75,000 KM
$35,900 + tax & lic
2015 Porsche Macan S...
 116,000 KM
$36,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dell Fine Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dell Fine Cars

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

Call Dealer

416-252-XXXX

(click to show)

416-252-1919

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory