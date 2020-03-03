Menu
2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 350 4MATIC,NAV,CAM,PANO,BLIND SPOT,HARMAN KARDON

2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 350 4MATIC,NAV,CAM,PANO,BLIND SPOT,HARMAN KARDON

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$14,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 121,405KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4812357
  • Stock #: PC5370
  • VIN: WDDGF8JB5CA674435
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

C350 4MATIC | NAVIGATION | CAMERA | PANO | PUSH-BTN | BLIND SPOT | HARMAN KARDON SOUND SYSTEM | KEYLESS | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE











The C350 4MATIC has a Sleek White Exterior complimented with Beige Leather Interior. Powerful 3.5-litre V-6 making 302 hp and 273 lb-ft of torque and confidence-inspiring 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive great for all seasons along with smooth Automatic Transmission. Winters will be a breeze with Heated Leather Seats, power-operated. Equipped with a Power Sunroof, allowing for Passengers to view outdoors with ease.











Loaded with essential tech like Bluetooth, Voice Command, Navigation, Reverse Camera, Homelink and Parking Sensors allowing for a much more enjoyable driving experience. Standard Mercedes features include Cruise control, Reverse Camera, Keyless Entry, Climate Control, Illuminated entry, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror for comfort. Safety includes Traction control, Knee airbags, Electronic Stability, Dual front impact airbags, ABS Braking, Overhead Airbag.









WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on all vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and have our own leasing company - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of over 200 of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

