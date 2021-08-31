2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

+ taxes & licensing
2012 MERCEDES BENZ C250 4MATIC | AWD | AMG SPORT PKG | NAVIGATION | SUNROOF | HEATED LEATHER | VOICE RECOGNITION | POWER SEATS | BLUETOOTH | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
This 2012 Mercedes Benz C250 has a Black Exterior complimented with Black Leather Interior along with AMG Sport Package giving it a sleek stylish look. Powerful 2.5L V-6 Generating 201hps and confidence inspiring 4MATIC All Wheel Drive System great for all seasons along with smooth Automatic Transmission. COMAND Voice Command Navigation System for on-road guidance and also has Heated Leather Seats, power operated. Equipped with a Power Sunroof allowing Passengers to view out doors with ease. Loaded with Bluetooth Connectivity allowing for the driver to connect their phone for ease of access allowing for a much more enjoyable driving experience. Features include Cruise control, Climate Control, Illuminated entry, Auto Dimming Rear view Mirror for comfort. Safety includes Traction control, Knee airbags, Electronic Stability, Dual front impact airbags, ABS Braking, Overhead Airbag
