2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

161,850 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C250 4MATIC, AMG STYLING PKG, NAV, HEATED SEATS

2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C250 4MATIC, AMG STYLING PKG, NAV, HEATED SEATS

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

161,850KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7801248
  Stock #: PC7519
  VIN: WDDGF8FB5CA647812

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # PC7519
  Mileage 161,850 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 MERCEDES BENZ C250 4MATIC | AWD | AMG SPORT PKG | NAVIGATION | SUNROOF | HEATED LEATHER | VOICE RECOGNITION | POWER SEATS | BLUETOOTH | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

