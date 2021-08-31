Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

146,316 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 4MATIC, SUNROOF, HEATED, BLUETOOTH, NAV

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 4MATIC, SUNROOF, HEATED, BLUETOOTH, NAV

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

146,316KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7845147
  • Stock #: PC7584
  • VIN: WDDGF8BB6CA638526

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC7584
  • Mileage 146,316 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 C300 4MATIC | NAVIGATION | CAMERA | PANO | PUSH-BTN | BLIND SPOT | HEATED SEATS | HARMAN KARDON SOUND SYSTEM | KEYLESS | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







The C300 4MATIC has a Sleek GreyExterior complimented with Black Leather Interior. Powerful 3.0-litre V-6 making 228 hp and 221 lb-ft of torque and confidence-inspiring 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive great for all seasons along with smooth Automatic Transmission. Winters will be a breeze with Heated Leather Seats, power-operated. Equipped with a Power Sunroof, allowing for Passengers to view outdoors with ease.







Loaded with essential tech like Bluetooth, Voice Command, Navigation, Reverse Camera, Homelink and Parking Sensors allowing for a much more enjoyable driving experience. Standard Mercedes features include Cruise control, Blind spot,Reverse Camera, Harman/Kardon Premium Sound System,Keyless Entry, Climate Control, Illuminated entry, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror for comfort. Safety includes Traction control, Knee airbags, Electronic Stability, Dual front impact airbags, ABS Braking, Overhead Airbag.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Air filtration
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Front fog lights
Power
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Rear
2
Panic Alarm
8
low oil pressure
low fuel level
Braking Assist
Lumbar
Jack
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
Parking sensors: rear
Multi-function display
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side curtain airbags: front
Auxiliary audio input: USB
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
4WD type: full time
Exhaust: dual tip
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Total speakers: 8
Side mirrors: heated
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Upholstery: leatherette
Power windows: remotely operated
Center console trim: alloy
Door trim: alloy
Grille color: chrome
Rear seatbelts: center 3-point
Front struts
Shift knob trim: leather
Front suspension type: multi-link
Axle ratio: 3.07
Hill holder control
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Rear headrests: 2
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Steering wheel mounted controls: multi-function
Additional key: removable valet
Front brake diameter: 11.6
Power door locks: auto-locking
Headlights: auto off
Wheel spokes: 5
Mirror color: chrome
Rear brake diameter: 11.8
Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release
Rear fog lights: single left
Interior accents: wood
Window defogger: rear
LAMP FAILURE
Tire fill alert
iPod/iPhone
single disc
reclining
maintenance due
auto on
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2016 BMW M3 425HP, P...
 18,145 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Honda Accord LX...
 75,336 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 BMW 5 Series 53...
 76,304 KM
$39,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory