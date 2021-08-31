2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 4 6 , 3 1 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7845147

7845147 Stock #: PC7584

PC7584 VIN: WDDGF8BB6CA638526

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC7584

Mileage 146,316 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Interior Cruise Control Engine Immobilizer Air filtration Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Front fog lights Power Options Power Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Additional Features Rear 2 Panic Alarm 8 low oil pressure low fuel level Braking Assist Lumbar Jack Emergency interior trunk release Radio: AM/FM Parking sensors: rear Multi-function display Front Suspension Classification: Independent ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Knee airbags: driver Side curtain airbags: front Auxiliary audio input: USB In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc One-touch windows: 4 Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic 4WD type: full time Exhaust: dual tip Seatbelt force limiters: front Driver seat power adjustments: height Front headrests: adjustable Passenger seat power adjustments: height Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Total speakers: 8 Side mirrors: heated Active head restraints: dual front Child seat anchors: LATCH system Upholstery: leatherette Power windows: remotely operated Center console trim: alloy Door trim: alloy Grille color: chrome Rear seatbelts: center 3-point Front struts Shift knob trim: leather Front suspension type: multi-link Axle ratio: 3.07 Hill holder control Exhaust tip color: chrome Driver attention alert system Rear headrests: 2 Side mirror adjustments: manual folding Steering wheel mounted controls: multi-function Additional key: removable valet Front brake diameter: 11.6 Power door locks: auto-locking Headlights: auto off Wheel spokes: 5 Mirror color: chrome Rear brake diameter: 11.8 Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release Rear fog lights: single left Interior accents: wood Window defogger: rear LAMP FAILURE Tire fill alert iPod/iPhone single disc reclining maintenance due auto on Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.