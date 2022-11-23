2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

$15,888 + taxes & licensing 1 4 0 , 0 1 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9367507

9367507 VIN: WDDGF8JB5CA644027

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 140,019 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.