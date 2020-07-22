Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Mercedes-Benz CLK

94,999 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2012 Mercedes-Benz CLK

2012 Mercedes-Benz CLK

CLS550 4MATIC, 402HP, AMG, NAV, BLINDSPOT, VENT

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Mercedes-Benz CLK

CLS550 4MATIC, 402HP, AMG, NAV, BLINDSPOT, VENT

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  1. 5665203
  2. 5665203
  3. 5665203
  4. 5665203
  5. 5665203
  6. 5665203
  7. 5665203
  8. 5665203
  9. 5665203
  10. 5665203
  11. 5665203
  12. 5665203
  13. 5665203
  14. 5665203
  15. 5665203
  16. 5665203
  17. 5665203
  18. 5665203
  19. 5665203
  20. 5665203
  21. 5665203
  22. 5665203
  23. 5665203
  24. 5665203
  25. 5665203
  26. 5665203
  27. 5665203
  28. 5665203
  29. 5665203
  30. 5665203
  31. 5665203
  32. 5665203
  33. 5665203
  34. 5665203
  35. 5665203
  36. 5665203
  37. 5665203
  38. 5665203
  39. 5665203
  40. 5665203
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

94,999KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5665203
  • Stock #: PC5992
  • VIN: WDDLJ9BB7CA024216

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Burgundy
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC5992
  • Mileage 94,999 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 MERCEDES CLS 550 4MATIC | 402HP | 4.7L V8 | NAVIGATION | SUNROOF | BACKUP CAMERA | PARKING SENSORS | BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS | LEATHER | HARMAN KARDON SOUND SYSTEM | HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH | SATELLITE RADIO | CANADIAN VEHICLE







The CLS550 features a twin-turbo 4.7-liter V8 that sends 402 hp and 443 pound-feet of torque to the rear wheels through a seven-speed automatic transmission. Simply put, the 2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS550 drives beautifully. The adaptive air suspension and variable dampers provide secure handling and an impressive ride quality. The new electrically assisted steering offers good feedback, loads up naturally and quickens the more you turn, making the CLS feel smaller than it actually is. Also helping that effort is an engine that utterly flattens you into your seat with a simple brush of the pedal. It's hard to imagine needing any more power.







This CLS550 4Matic comes standard with 18-inch wheels, an adaptive air suspension, bi-xenon headlights, LED running lights, auto-dimming rearview and driver-side mirrors, a sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, 10-way power front seats with memory functions and four-way lumbar adjustment, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and leather upholstery. Electronics features include a navigation system, real-time traffic, voice controls, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and a 14-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound audio system with a six-CD changer, HD radio, satellite radio and digital music storage.







We know safety is your number one priority, so this vehicle comes fully equipped with four-wheel antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front knee airbags, front side airbags (both torso and pelvic), full-length curtain airbags and Mercedes-Benz mbrace emergency telematics. Also standard is Attention Assist (a driver drowsiness and alerting monitor) and PreSafe (it anticipates an imminent crash and automatically takes measures to better secure occupants).







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Power Door Locks
Daytime Running Lights
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front fog lights
Rear fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Air Suspension
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Upholstery: Leather
Engine Immobilizer
Rear
2
Panic Alarm
STEERING WHEEL
10
Trunk release
Woodgrain
low fuel
Front stabilizer bar
PADDLE SHIFTER
coolant
driver seat
side mirrors
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
Lumbar
Active suspension
engine oil
integrated turn signals
HD Radio
Jack
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
range
Audio system
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Front wipers: intermittent
In-Dash CD: 6 disc
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side curtain airbags: front
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Interior accents: leather
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Exhaust: dual tip
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear headrests: adjustable
2-stage unlocking doors
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Auxiliary audio input: MP3
Storage: door pockets
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Side mirrors: heated
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Front headrests: power adjustable
Front spring type: pneumatic
Rear spring type: pneumatic
Self leveling suspension
Satellite communications: TeleAid
Spare wheel type: steel
Power windows: remotely operated
Rear air conditioning zones: dual
Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close
Rear seatbelts: center 3-point
Suspension control: electronic
Rear seat type: bucket
Tire type: performance
Shift knob trim: leather
Premium brand: harman/kardon
Subwoofer: 1
Surround sound: 5.1
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Front suspension type: multi-link
Antenna type: element
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Power outlet(s): 12V
Navigation system: hard drive
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control
Additional key: removable valet
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Wheel spokes: 5
Hard drive: 4GB
RAIN SENSING
Window defogger: rear
Passenger Seat
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Seatback
iPod/iPhone
multi-function
Warnings and reminders: lamp failure
reclining
voice operated
speed sensitive
remotely operated

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2020 Chevrolet Corve...
 8 KM
$139,800 + tax & lic
2014 Land Rover Rang...
 100,523 KM
$42,800 + tax & lic
2017 Land Rover Rang...
 25,725 KM
$68,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory