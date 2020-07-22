2012 Mercedes-Benz CLK

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Convenience Cruise Control External temperature display Cupholders: Front Power Options Power Door Locks Exterior Daytime Running Lights TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Front fog lights Rear fog lights Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Suspension Air Suspension Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Comfort Cargo Area Light Seating Upholstery: Leather Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Additional Features Rear 2 Panic Alarm STEERING WHEEL 10 Trunk release Woodgrain low fuel Front stabilizer bar PADDLE SHIFTER coolant driver seat side mirrors Braking Assist Heated windshield washer jets Lumbar Active suspension engine oil integrated turn signals HD Radio Jack Emergency interior trunk release Radio: AM/FM range Audio system Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Front wipers: intermittent In-Dash CD: 6 disc Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Knee airbags: driver Side curtain airbags: front Satellite radio: SiriusXM Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Interior accents: leather One-touch windows: 4 Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Exhaust: dual tip Seatbelt force limiters: front Driver seat power adjustments: height Passenger seat power adjustments: height Rear headrests: adjustable 2-stage unlocking doors Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Auxiliary audio input: MP3 Storage: door pockets Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Side mirrors: heated Active head restraints: dual front Child seat anchors: LATCH system Impact sensor: post-collision safety system Front headrests: power adjustable Front spring type: pneumatic Rear spring type: pneumatic Self leveling suspension Satellite communications: TeleAid Spare wheel type: steel Power windows: remotely operated Rear air conditioning zones: dual Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close Rear seatbelts: center 3-point Suspension control: electronic Rear seat type: bucket Tire type: performance Shift knob trim: leather Premium brand: harman/kardon Subwoofer: 1 Surround sound: 5.1 Memorized settings: 3 driver Front suspension type: multi-link Antenna type: element Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Power outlet(s): 12V Navigation system: hard drive Exhaust tip color: chrome Driver attention alert system Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control Additional key: removable valet Grille color: black with chrome accents Wheel spokes: 5 Hard drive: 4GB RAIN SENSING Window defogger: rear Passenger Seat Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Seatback iPod/iPhone multi-function Warnings and reminders: lamp failure reclining voice operated speed sensitive remotely operated

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.