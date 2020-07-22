2012 Mercedes-Benz CLK

+ taxes & licensing
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
2012 MERCEDES CLS 550 4MATIC | 402HP | 4.7L V8 | NAVIGATION | SUNROOF | BACKUP CAMERA | PARKING SENSORS | BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS | LEATHER | HARMAN KARDON SOUND SYSTEM | HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH | SATELLITE RADIO | CANADIAN VEHICLE
The CLS550 features a twin-turbo 4.7-liter V8 that sends 402 hp and 443 pound-feet of torque to the rear wheels through a seven-speed automatic transmission. Simply put, the 2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS550 drives beautifully. The adaptive air suspension and variable dampers provide secure handling and an impressive ride quality. The new electrically assisted steering offers good feedback, loads up naturally and quickens the more you turn, making the CLS feel smaller than it actually is. Also helping that effort is an engine that utterly flattens you into your seat with a simple brush of the pedal. It's hard to imagine needing any more power.
This CLS550 4Matic comes standard with 18-inch wheels, an adaptive air suspension, bi-xenon headlights, LED running lights, auto-dimming rearview and driver-side mirrors, a sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, 10-way power front seats with memory functions and four-way lumbar adjustment, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and leather upholstery. Electronics features include a navigation system, real-time traffic, voice controls, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and a 14-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound audio system with a six-CD changer, HD radio, satellite radio and digital music storage.
We know safety is your number one priority, so this vehicle comes fully equipped with four-wheel antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front knee airbags, front side airbags (both torso and pelvic), full-length curtain airbags and Mercedes-Benz mbrace emergency telematics. Also standard is Attention Assist (a driver drowsiness and alerting monitor) and PreSafe (it anticipates an imminent crash and automatically takes measures to better secure occupants).
