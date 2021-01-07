2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $495

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Universal Garage Door Opener Mirror Memory Power Outlet Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Power Driver Seat Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player CD Changer Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Suspension Air Suspension Trim Leather Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features Navigation System Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag HD Radio Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

