$17,900+ taxes & licensing
2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
E350 4MATIC-AMG-NAV-CAMERA-1 OWNER- ONLY 75,000KM
Location
Dell Fine Cars
478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
416-252-1919
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 75,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 MERCEDES-BENZ E350 4MATIC - 1 OWNER - ONLY 75,000KM - AMG SPORT PACKAGE - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BACKUP CAMERA - KEYLESS GO - PANORAMIC DOUBLE SUNROOF - DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE - ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST - LANE KEEP ASSIST - AUTOMATIC LANE RECOGNITION - ATTENTION ASSIST - PARKING ASSIST - ACTIVE BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS - HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - AUTOMATIC HIGH BEAMS - AMBIENT LIGHTING - REAR POWER SUNSHADE - ELECTRIC POWER TRUNK - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - MERCEDES-BENZ MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SATELLITE RADIO - AND SO MUCH MORE.
1 OWNER - CARFAX VERIFIED - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - 2-KEYS WITH BOOKS - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - ONLY 75,000KM - $17,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $899 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/
