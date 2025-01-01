Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2012 MERCEDES-BENZ E350 4MATIC - 1 OWNER - ONLY 75,000KM - AMG SPORT PACKAGE - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BACKUP CAMERA - KEYLESS GO - PANORAMIC DOUBLE SUNROOF - DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE - ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST - LANE KEEP ASSIST - AUTOMATIC LANE RECOGNITION - ATTENTION ASSIST - PARKING ASSIST - ACTIVE BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS - HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - AUTOMATIC HIGH BEAMS - AMBIENT LIGHTING - REAR POWER SUNSHADE - ELECTRIC POWER TRUNK - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS   - MERCEDES-BENZ MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SATELLITE RADIO - AND SO MUCH MORE.</p><p>1 OWNER - CARFAX VERIFIED - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - 2-KEYS WITH BOOKS - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - ONLY 75,000KM - $17,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $899 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/</p>

2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

75,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E350 4MATIC-AMG-NAV-CAMERA-1 OWNER- ONLY 75,000KM

Watch This Vehicle
13182575

2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E350 4MATIC-AMG-NAV-CAMERA-1 OWNER- ONLY 75,000KM

Location

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

416-252-1919

  1. 1763251396
  2. 1763251396
  3. 1763251397
  4. 1763251396
  5. 1763251396
  6. 1763251396
  7. 1763251396
  8. 1763251397
  9. 1763251397
  10. 1763251397
  11. 1763251397
  12. 1763251397
  13. 1763251397
  14. 1763251397
  15. 1763251397
  16. 1763251397
  17. 1763251397
  18. 1763251397
  19. 1763251396
  20. 1763251397
  21. 1763251397
  22. 1763251397
  23. 1763251397
  24. 1763251397
  25. 1763251397
  26. 1763251397
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
75,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WDDHF8JB5CA557460

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 75,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 MERCEDES-BENZ E350 4MATIC - 1 OWNER - ONLY 75,000KM - AMG SPORT PACKAGE - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BACKUP CAMERA - KEYLESS GO - PANORAMIC DOUBLE SUNROOF - DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE - ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST - LANE KEEP ASSIST - AUTOMATIC LANE RECOGNITION - ATTENTION ASSIST - PARKING ASSIST - ACTIVE BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS - HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - AUTOMATIC HIGH BEAMS - AMBIENT LIGHTING - REAR POWER SUNSHADE - ELECTRIC POWER TRUNK - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS   - MERCEDES-BENZ MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SATELLITE RADIO - AND SO MUCH MORE.

1 OWNER - CARFAX VERIFIED - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - 2-KEYS WITH BOOKS - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - ONLY 75,000KM - $17,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $899 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/

Vehicle Features

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Proximity Key

Security

Automatic High Beams

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dell Fine Cars

Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4MATIC-AMG SPORT-360 CAM-DISTRONIC-1 OWNER for sale in Toronto, ON
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4MATIC-AMG SPORT-360 CAM-DISTRONIC-1 OWNER 105,000 KM $22,900 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL550 4MATIC-GRAND EDITION-AMG SPORT PKG-CARPLAY for sale in Toronto, ON
2012 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL550 4MATIC-GRAND EDITION-AMG SPORT PKG-CARPLAY 154,000 KM $20,900 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 CONVERTIBLE-AMG SPORT PKG-NAV-CAMERA-MINT! for sale in Toronto, ON
2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 CONVERTIBLE-AMG SPORT PKG-NAV-CAMERA-MINT! 115,000 KM $18,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Dell Fine Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dell Fine Cars

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-252-XXXX

(click to show)

416-252-1919

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Dell Fine Cars

416-252-1919

2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class